‘American Idol’ Alum Willie Spence Shares ‘Snippet’ of New Song

Willie Spence was the runner-up on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” has released a new snippet of a song he wrote called “Pressure” on Instagram.

The song talks about Spence’s feelings about performing and what it means to him and his family to be where he’s at following his “American Idol” journey.

“So glad I made it now I’ve been great when it felt like I couldn’t take it I thought about my family,” Spence sings.

He goes on to talk about the sleepless nights that he’s spent thinking about his family and dealing with all the pressure he’s been feeling, and he holds some impressive notes throughout.

Fans Responded to Spence’s Song With Support

Spence’s video on Instagram has over 14,000 views at the time of writing, and his followers did not hesitate to share their support in the comment section.

“You should have won ‘American Idol,'” one person wrote. “I don’t even remember who won.”

Another shared, “I love listening to you sing! Thanks for sharing! Love this song!”

Plenty of followers replied simply with the flames and heart emojis.

Spence Recently Hosted a Concert

Spence shared that the concert he recently hosted was very meaningful to him.

“Last Saturday night was everything,” he wrote. “I really enjoyed myself! I just want to thank everyone who was a part of my concert, from the band to the singers. All I ever wanted growing up was to have my own headlining show & to sing on stage!”

He added, “Now it’s a reality. I may have days when I feel like I can’t do it or it may be too much to do alone! But Y’all honestly keep me going all of my Supporters & Family keep some going & I’m thankful for that! More shows coming soon & hopefully more music.”

Spence Has Been Keeping Busy Since the “American Idol” Finale

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spence has been keeping busy since the finale of “American Idol.”

He has been performing at different festivals, car shows and some other events. He hopes, according to the outlet, to get into a recording studio so he can actually work with producers and come out with an album in the next year.

When it comes to singing gospel music during his concerts, that’s something important to Spence, he told the AJC.

“A lot of people love seeing that side of me,” he told the outlet. “I sung gospel on the show, but I didn’t sing it like I normally do. After this, they’ll see how I was raised, where I came from.”

The star has also been posting videos from his daily workouts to show off his new routine to his followers.

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy also released new music over the 2021 summer season, as well as runner-up Arthur Gunn and winner Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz.

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan accompanied by host Ryan Seacrest.

