‘American Idol’ Winner Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for an “American Idol” winner — season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dubal are expecting their first child.

Here is what you need to know about the impending bundle of joy and Scotty and Gabi’s family.

Scotty Said It’s a ‘Good Time’ to ‘Expand the Family’

In an interview with People, the “American Idol” alum revealed that he and his wife Gabi are expecting a baby boy. They are due in November and it was a bit of a surprise for them that it’s a boy because both of their families are mostly girls — Scotty is the last male McCreery in his family (until November, that is).

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” said the country music star. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

He went on to say that he can’t wait to introduce his son to baseball and golf, and Gabi added that she feels “prepared” because of her work as a pediatric nurse.

“Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they’re upset, for sure has helped,” said Gabi. “I definitely feel like it’s prepared me in many ways,” to which Scotty replied, “It’ll be great for me because I’ll be so nervous.”

This is the first child for either of them; they wed in June 2018. Scotty said that they’ve had time to go out and “live a lot of life,” so now seems like “a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

The baby will join Scotty, Gabi and their beloved dog Moose. On Moose’s Instagram, Scotty and Gabi posted two photos captioned, “Excited to be a big brother!”

Scotty Also Can’t Wait to Take Gabi & the Baby on the Road

Scotty told People that he hopes to outfit another tour bus with a nursery so that Gabi and the baby — who they do not have a name picked out for yet — can come on the road with him.

“I think we’ll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him. It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up,” said the singer.

His wife added, “Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it’ll prepare him a little bit.”

Scotty’s famous friends and “American Idol” family are so thrilled for him. On Instagram, fellow season 10 finalist James Durbin wrote, “It’s the greatest thing that will ever happen for you. Congratulations & love from The Durbin 5.”

Singer Tenille Arts wrote, “Ahhh!!! Hope we do more shows together and you bring this little babe along!”, to which Scotty replied, “Absolutelyyy!”

Singer James McNair joked that they’re “gonna need a daycare for all of us,” to which Scotty wrote, “Haha, no kidding! Need to find a push cart/stroller for the course.”

“Bachelor” franchise alum and country radio host Graham Bunn wrote congratulations and then told Scotty he was “spinning ‘Damn Straight’ literally right now in your honor.”

“Damn Straight” is Scotty’s 2021 single that is rising to the top of the country music charts.

