‘American Idol’ 2021 Winner & Spoilers: Season 19 Finale Live Results

The Sunday, May 23, 2021, season finale of ABC’s “American Idol” featured performances from each of the top three contestants, many celebrities, and it all culminated with the announcement of the season 19 “American Idol” winner.

WARNING: Spoilers for the finale episode of “American Idol” season 19 follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happened or who won the season.

If you would rather just see who won the season and who the runner-up contestant was, scroll on to the end of the post.

‘American Idol’ Season 19 Finale Live Recap

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

The show started with a performance by Macklemore, who performed “Can’t Hold Us” right outside the studio alongside the three finalists, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

Then, the “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were introduced followed by Ryan Seacrest.

First up when it came to performances was Grace Kinstler singing “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, and at one point, Katy Perry actually looked shocked by some of the high notes in the song.

The next performance came from Willie Spence, who was assigned Ray Charles’s “Georgia On My Mind” by the judges. The judges said that he took them to church and they had a holy experience during the performance.

Following up Willie was Chayce Beckham with The Beatles’ “Blackbird.” The judges told him he was “iconic,” and he even got a standing ovation from Lionel Richie.

For the next segment, Grace’s hometown segment aired. She sang “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Then, Willie Spence’s hometown segment aired, and he then performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Finally for this round, Chayce performed “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton.

After the following commercial break, one contestant was set to be eliminated, as the top two would be performing and competing for the rest of the show.

Of the top three, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham made it into the top two. That meant that Grace Kinstler was sent home.

Fall Out Boy performed with some of the contestants from season 19, and then Chaka Khan performed “Sweet Thing” alongside the female top 10 contestants.

Willie Spence took the stage to perform with Leona Lewis, singing her duet “You Are the One.”

Who Won ‘American Idol’ Season 19?

Grace Kinstler was eliminated from the competition after one hour of showtime.