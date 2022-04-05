‘American Idol’ 2022 Spoilers: Showstopper Round Eliminations & Live Recap

ABC’s “American Idol” finished audition episodes for season 20 and has moved on to Showstopper round for the April 4, 2022 episode.

The episode is titled “Showstopper/Final Judgment,” and according to the description, the contestants are joined by the full “American Idol” band for the first time in order to “sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it into the coveted Top 24. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the next round.”

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “American Idol” season 20 Showstopper Round follow.

‘American Idol’ 2022 Showstopper Round Live Recap

The episode began with Ryan Seacrest saying that all 59 contestants who were left would finally be able to perform in front of a live audience and with the entire “American Idol” band.

First up in the hot seat was Leah Marlene. For her performance, she sang “I’m a Self-Made Man.” The judges told her they were impressed with her guitar skills and less with her vocal skills, but she did make it through to the top 24.

Next up was Jay, a Platinum Ticket winner. He sang “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perry for his Showstopper performance. He got a standing ovation from the judges, but Katy Perry mentioned that she “didn’t remember him being so Broadway.” He did ultimately make it to the top 24.

Nicolina was the next in the spotlight. She sang “Rolling In the Deep” by Adele for the Showstopper round.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Which Artists Make it Through?

According to The Idol Pad, 24 artists make it through to the next round of the competition.

Here are the artists who make it through:

Women

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Nicolina Bozzo Sage Scarlet Ayliz

Men

Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Mike Parker Noah Thompson Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett

