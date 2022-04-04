‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Hollywood Week Duets Live Recap

ABC’s “American Idol” finished audition episodes for season 20 and has moved on to Hollywood Week Duets challenge for the April 3, 2022 episode.

During the episode, according to the description, “fan favorites form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round.”

The duets are judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “American Idol” season 20 Hollywood Week duet challenge follow.

‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week Duet Challenge Live Recap

The episode started with the judges talking about the importance of Hollywood Week. The judges then told the contestants which people they had as their duet partners.

Up first was Leah Marlene and Fritz, who joked about hating each other while clearly having a good time. Fritz said that partnering with Leah helped him feel more comfortable on stage. They performed “Locked out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars accompanied by their acoustic guitars.

They earned a standing ovation, and the judges told them they made the whole better than the individual parts. Both contestants made it to the next round.

Next up, the Platinum Ticket holders picked their duet pairings. Kenedi chose to partner with Jordan Chase as her partner. They sang “Lean on Me,” but they had a messy rehearsal before their performance. Kenedi was a huge standout, but the judges sent both contestants through to the next round.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Confused About Golden Ticket Decisions, Criticize Judges