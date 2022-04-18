‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 20 Live Results

On the April 17, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, long-time host Ryan Seacrest announced the top 20 as were voted on the previous week by viewers of the show.

American Idol 2022 Top 20 Live Recap

The show started with Ryan Seacrest announcing that the show was filmed in front of a “packed house of Idol superfans” before introducing Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Ryan also said that the show has seen over 300 million views on social media since the start of the season.

Alejandro Aranda a.k.a. ScaryPoolParty, Chayce Beckham, and Phillip Phillips were all in the house for the night as well.

The first person who made the top 20 and singing for the vote was the youngest competitor, Emyrson Flora. She performed “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. The judges loved it, with Katy telling her she was “one of our most talented.” Lionel loved her stage presence.

Next up making it through was Mike Parker. He sang “Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The judges loved his performance as well, with Katy talking about his stage presence and his “silky” and “smooth” voice and moves.

The third person from the first group going through was Tristen Gressett. He chose to perform “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd. Luke told him he was born to be on the stage and that “it’s not that your vocals were bad,” but he said that “y’all ain’t heard him like I’ve heard him,” regarding Tristen’s previous performances. The judges didn’t love the song choice.

The fourth spot went to Sage. She performed “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. Lionel told her that she shouldn’t “get psyched out” by the other voices in the competition and focus on who she is as an artist.

The next result was that Jay Copeland, the platinum ticket winner. He performed Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good.” Katy called his performance a “complete finished picture” and praised him for his performance and his outfit.

Last year’s champion Chayce Beckham then performed his new song “Doin’ It Right.”

The next contestant making it into the top 20 was Nicolina. She sang “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks. Luke called her “amazing.” Then, Jacob Moran was announced as making it through. He sang “Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder. He got a standing ovation from the judges, but Lionel did say he wished there was more melody in the performance. Katy called him “the best singer in the competition.”

Ryan then announced that HunterGirl was moving forward. She chose to sing an original song titled “Heartbreak Down” for her top 24 performance. She also received a standing ovation. Katy was very impressed with her original song and said she would “put my money on you.” Luke agreed, saying that when she starts singing it sounds like the country radio.

The next person who made it was Elli Rowe. She chose to sing “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane. Luke called it a “beautiful performance,” and Lionel told her to “lean in” to her lane.

‘American Idol’ Top 20 & Who Was Eliminated

Here’s who made the top 20:

Emyrson Flora Mike Parker Tristen Gressett Sage Jay Copeland Nicolina Jacob Moran HunterGirl Elli Rowe

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

