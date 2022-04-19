‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 14 Live Results

On the April 18, 2022, two-hour episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” six artists from the top 20 were eliminated from the competition. First, the top 10 based on votes from viewers were announced.

Then, the remaining 10 competed for four spots in hopes of being saved by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the Monday, April 18 episode of “American Idol” below.

Read on below for a live recap of the results as they aired. If you’d rather just have a list of which contestants made it through and which were eliminated, scroll to the bottom for that.

American Idol 2022 Top 14 Live Recap

The show started with a brief recap of the previous night, and then Ryan Seacrest introduced Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

First, Ryan called up Ava Maybee. In celebration, she performed “‘Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Next, Ryan called Christian Guardino to the stage, and he was also placed securely in the top 14. He sang “Creep” by Radiohead in celebration.

Cameron Whitcomb was the next to take the center stage, and he had to perform for the judges’ save. He chose to perform “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by the Steeldrivers, and he actually stood in place with his hand on the microphone for much of the performance, which the judges were impressed with. He said that he “wants to be here really bad.”

Allegra Miles was the next to take the center stage, and she sang an original song titled “Tainted.” Lionel told her that “it’s obvious that there’s an artist” in her and that she might not have connected the night before with someone else’s song.

‘American Idol’ Top 14 & Who Was Eliminated

Here’s who made it through to the top 14:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino

Here’s who had to compete for the save:

Cameron Whitcomb Allegra Miles

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

