Why Wyatt Pike Wasn’t on ‘American Idol’ Last Night

Wyatt Pike, an American Idol contestant who first wowed judges with an original song for his Idol audition, unexpectedly dropped out of the competition before the top 12 results were revealed Monday.

At the start of the first live show of the season, which aired on April 12th, Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced that Pike would not be appearing on the show anymore, but didn’t share further details. “Finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out,” Seacrest said, adding, “We wish him the very best.”

Pike, a twentysomething from Park City, Utah landed a coveted spot on Idol’s top 16 during Sunday night’s episode, airing April 11th, and covered Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” Following his stage performance, judge Luke Bryan praised Pike’s musical talent: “…You’re gonna be able to do music for the rest of your life.”

Why Pike Dropped Out of ‘American Idol’

Following Seacrest’s announcement on Monday night’s episode, fans were left wondering what happened to the Idol front-runner. Pike, who has more than 60,000 Instagram followers, didn’t make any mention of his decision to drop out on the social media platform. However, his latest post, from five days ago, showed two snapshots of his snowy hometown with a cryptic caption, “Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I’m on today.” More than 1,000 users commented on the post with one fan writing, “I’m so sad you had to go you were one of my favorites.” An Idol spokesperson reportedly told The Washington Post that Wyatt dropped out of the competition “due to personal reasons” but didn’t share any further details.

Pike’s ‘American Idol’ Journey

Pike discovered his passion for music in the fifth grade. Growing up in Park City, Utah, many of his gigs were at ski resorts, he told Idol cameras before auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan during an episode that aired in March 2021.

The young singer, who also plays guitar, auditioned with a song he wrote titled “Best For You” inspired by his younger sister’s mental health struggles. Pike told the cameras he chose that song because he wanted to show the judges the kind of artist he is. Pike got yes’s from all three judges before wowing the panel again during Hollywood Week with his rendition of “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko.

Later on, Pike ditched the guitar and sang a duet with Ben Rector during one of his top 24 performances and received a standing ovation from the judges. Katy Perry told the young contestant that he’s an “authentic superstar” and said he’s ready to go on tour.

Pike moved up to the top 16 and dropped out before the top 12 was revealed on Monday, April 12th.

Other Surprises During Monday’s Episode

Pike dropping out of the competition wasn’t the only surprise on American Idol Monday. There was a new star at the judge’s table, for instance. Former Idol judge Paula Abdul filled in for Luke Bryan, who announced on Twitter that he tested positive COVID-19 and would quarantine at home instead of attending the first live show of season 19.

Also during the live show, another Idol alum, Randy Jackson, made an appearance via video and reunited with fellow judge Abdul.

If you missed Monday’s show, here’s who made it through to the top 12:

Casey Bishop

Deshawn Goncalves

Cassandra Coleman

Caleb Kennedy

Ava August

Chayce Beckham

Alyssa Wray

Willie Spence

Grace Kinstler

Hunter Metts

Madison Watkins

Beane

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. on ABC.

