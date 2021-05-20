Is Wyatt Pike Returning to ‘American Idol’ Next Year?

Wyatt Pike fans are urging the singer to give “American Idol” another shot– and one of those fans is none other than Bobby Bones.

Speaking to US Weekly recently, Jones said, “I don’t think any of us saw Wyatt leaving until it was time for him to go… I haven’t spoken to Wyatt since he left, but sure. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him come back again.”

Bones added, “You know, he’s so good that maybe he doesn’t have to come back. Maybe he goes in and decides to pursue it and get on the road and maybe get a record deal. Who knows? I root for him. I enjoyed my time with him and I root for him. And I think he has what it takes to make it to the next level.”

Speaking on the subject of a singer leaving the show, in general, Bones concluded, “I think what people forget is those are human beings too… with Wyatt, he had some personal stuff to take care of, and human beings have to take care of human being stuff sometimes. I was surprised it was Wyatt, but there’s always somebody that has something come up. … If he wants to come back next season, we’d love to have him.”

The 20-year-old singer left in the middle of the reality singing competition because of “personal reasons.”

The last song he belted out was King of Leon’s “Use Somebody.”

He Has Released His First EP

Pike’s bio on his personal website reveals that he is inspired by musicians like Anders Osborne, Andy Shauf, and Phoebe Bridgers.

The website adds that Pike withdrew from business school in 2019 to pursue his passion for music.

He has already released an EP, titled “Brand New Boy,” in which he “captures snapshots of high school experiences and his unplanned gap year, articulating them in his own voice.”

It’s Unclear Exactly Why He Left

In mid-April, Pike was interviewed by Screen Rant for the first time since leaving the show. He did not open up about specifically why he left, other than saying it was “personal” and that he thanked all his fans.

As pointed out by the outlet, some people suspected that Pike broke coronavirus protocols, which led to him being evicted from the competition.

Others reportedly “wondered if a record company was interested in signing him to a deal, and he decided to depart as a result.”

It’s also possible that there was a situation at home that necessitated Pike’s return– he did, after all, post an Instagram shortly after his departure from “Idol” that showed him back in Utah.

During his interview with Screen Rant, Pike made it clear that he intends on pursuing music– in fact, his Instagram bio links to a website offering fans the opportunity to hear his song “Diana” or check out his Youtube videos.

The finale of “American Idol” will air Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, 8 p.m. Eastern Time, on ABC.

