UPDATE: The ‘X Factor’ Has Been Canceled

“The X Factor” has been canceled by ITV, according to Variety.

In an interview, an ITV spokesperson told the outlet, “There are no current plans for the next series of ‘The X Factor’ at this stage.”

“The X Factor” premiered in 2004, and has since aired 445 episodes, according to Variety.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Show Took a Break in 2020

In February 2020, Variety announced that the “X Factor” would not air in 2020.

At that point in time, it was believed the show would return in 2021. Variety wrote that “Variety understands that creator and host Simon Cowell is keen to rethink the structure of the show and its shape for the future.”

According to the New York Post, however, Kevin Lygo, the Director of Television at ITV, shared at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, “It’s not definitely returning, it might return, and if it does the format will tweak. Simon controls it more than we do. When does he want it to come back, how does he want to come back? Hopefully, we can be part of it.”

According to Tell Tales Online, a number of celebrities have come out of “The X Factor”, from One Direction to Leona Lewis, who won in 2006.

On July 30, NME offered its own take on why the show was being canceled.

The outlet wrote, “In the current climate, The X Factor was beginning to perhaps seem a tad cruel in the earlier stages of the competition. I’m not part of the “you can never laugh at anyone” clan, but getting people on that huge stage when they’re clearly absolutely awful and having judges tell them that they’re rubbish isn’t really cool any more. It just seems unnecessarily nasty. Especially as you just know that in all the rounds up until then, the producers were licking their lips and telling them they’d be great for the live shows.”

The Sun was the first to report the news, adding that “sources close to the 61-year-old music mogul believe The X Factor is ‘unlikely to return to the UK screens.

The outlet stated that Cowell would, instead, redirect his attention to the new gameshow “Walk The Line.” The Bristol Post reported that the show will include six episodes, during which a “range of musical variety acts… take each other on to compete for a life-changing cash prize.”

The longer you stay on the show, the more chance you have of walking away with the money.

Cowell Has an Estimated Net Worth of $600 Million





Cowell has an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2010, when CNN reported that Cowell was leaving “American Idol”, they added that the music mogul makes an estimated $36 million per season.

In 2020, Cowell was on Forbes’ list of highest-earning celebrities.

Forbes acknowledged that the money namely comes from “The X Factor”, “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” Last year, Cowell donated over $1.5 million to Feeding America and Feeding Britain.