American Music Awards 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the AMAs?

The 2020 American Music Awards air tonight on ABC, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Get the rundown on the presenters who will share her stage this year.

AMAs 2020 Presenters

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC has released the names of 10 presenters for tonight’s American Music Awards. This is a notable decrease from the 30 presenters announced for last year’s show.

E! News first reported Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevigne were joining the previously announced Derek Hough, Paris Hilton and Tayshia Adams.

Anderson, Hough and Adams all fall under the ABC umbrella, starring on Black-ish, Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette respectively. Bachelor Nation fans may be aware of Adams’ turn as a presenter after she debuted a new look on Instagram ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

Ciara will be returning to the AMAs stage after hosting last year’s broadcast.

Presenters Have to Take Extra Safety Precautions Amid the Pandemic

The American Music Awards’ presenters will not look out onto a star-studded audience like in year’s past. Similar to other in-person award shows filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, the AMAs will not have an audience, but that is not the only precaution being taken.

“We have rigorous COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols in place – approved by the unions and with guidance from L.A. County Department of Public Health – that are beyond what is required,” a Dick Clark Productions’ spokesperson told Rolling Stone. Dick Clark Productions is the production company behind this year’s broadcast.

This protocol includes extensive testing in advance and throughout the production, the spokesperson elaborated. Additionally, everyone must wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, with the exceptions of speaking or performing presenters and artists. The set has been disinfected every night, between rehearsals and will be done between every performance.

To further the safety measures, some performances will be remote, dancers will wear masks and performers on stage will have a number cap.

Additional Details About Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s broadcast of the American Music Awards is airing on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT and 7-10 p.m. CT.

Viewers can also watch the Dick Clark Production on the network’s app or website, as well as streaming services offering live TV. This includes YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and Hulu with Live TV.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations, each with eight. Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to unveil a premiere performance, leads the female artists with five nominations.

Two first-time nominees, DaBaby and Doja Cat, have tied with Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for four nominations each.

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and Shawn Mendes are also premiering new songs, while BTS and Dua Lipa are making their debut performances.

Additional performances will be from Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, The Weeknd featuring Kenny G, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortex, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Katy Perry and Nelly.

Fans will have to tune in to ABC tonight to see who the fans voted to win.

