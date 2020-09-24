‘America’s Got Talent’ 2020 Finale Spoilers: Who Won AGT Season 15?

America’s Got Talent season 15 came to an end on Wednesday, September 23. The 2020 finale revealed the results for the 10 finalist acts, and crowned a season 15 AGT winner.

So, who won season 15 of America’s Got Talent? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Finale Live Recap

Following their Tuesday night finals performances, the remaining 10 acts anxiously awaited the results of America’s votes to find out who would win the title of season 15 AGT champion and the coveted $1 million prize.

The 10 finalist acts in the running were Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Bello Sisters, Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa, Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Alan Silva, Roberta Battaglia, and Archie Williams.

Following an hour-long “Road to the Finals” pre-finale season recap, the final results show of the season was ready to begin. The show opened with a dynamic performance from Usher, promoting his new single “Bad Habits.”

While the contestants anticipated the final results, they took turns taking the stage to perform special numbers with established names in their respective fields. Cristina Rae performed first, in a duet with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder.

All of the finalist acts joined together to record an uplifting cover of “Lean on Me,” which played in a show of unity during the finale. The cover featured a poignant verse of spoken word poetry from Brandon Leake.

Singer Bishop Briggs performed one of her songs while the Bello Sisters delivered a performance showcasing the strength and acrobatic act that got them into the finale. During Briggs’ performance, aerialist Alan Silva also gave a performance, accompanied by his brother Alfredo (who was a part of the AGT alum act Deadly Games).

Archie Williams, who was wrongly convicted and served almost 4 decades in prison, performed alongside Marvin Winans. After his pre-recorded performance aired, Williams was surprised with a show of support from Meghan Markle.

Daneliya Tuleshova performed Ava Max’s hit single “Kings and Queens” alongside the recording artist herself.

