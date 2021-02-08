‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Brown’s Health & Lung Cancer Update

Ami Brown from Alaskan Bush People fame is still alive, and is said to be doing okay following a cancer battle that nearly ended her life.

As of October 2020, a report from Distractify confirmed that Brown was still in remission after she was diagnosed with lung cancer back in June 2017. At the time, her prognosis seemed grim, with a survival rate for her advanced stage of cancer sitting at 3 percent.

In 2018, Ami Brown announced that she was in remission.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about,” she said. “Never give up faith,” she told People Magazine at the time.

Bear Brown Gave an Update on His Mom’s Health in an Instagram Post Celebrating Her Birthday

Back in August 2020, Ami’s son Bear Brown gave his followers an update on his mom’s health. He posted to Instagram to share some birthday wishes for her.

“Happy Birthday to my mother!!!. The strongest and most courageous woman I’ve ever known. We’ve had a pretty hard time the past few years, but we’ve also had some monumental moments! Mom has gotten the grandchildren she has always wanted! I feel very blessed to still have my mother with me and that she has gotten to see the Wolfpack grow even larger with grandchildren. Through all the adversity we’ve faced we still stand together as a family! Even stronger because of it!!! Happy birthday Mom,” Bear captioned his Instagram post, according to People Magazine; his Instagram account is currently set to private.

Last summer, Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that Ami Brown’s recent body scans showed no signs of cancer. She is still going in to the hospital for regular tests and screenings, but, so far, things have been going okay.

Ami Brown Lost Her Husband Billy Brown in February 2021

On Monday, February 8, Bear Brown announced that his father Billy had died in an emotional Instagram post.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone,” Bear wrote.

Billy Brown had been sick for a while. According to The Sun, Billy was having heart problems. The 68-year-old was in and out of the hospital over the past few years, and was having breathing trouble. According to the report, doctors told him that the high altitude “wasn’t good for him.”

