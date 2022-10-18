Nick Lee, Amouranth’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Lee is the husband of popular Twitch streamer Amouranth. Lee and Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, have been married since 2015, public records in Texas show. Along with Twitch, Amouranth is also a star content creator on OnlyFans and other social media sites.

Amouranth, who has nearly 6 million followers on Twitch, posted a video about her husband on October 16, 2022, that went viral. The 28-year-old Amouranth first revealed she was married when she made accusations against her husband during the October 16 Twitch stream. Her 33-year-old husband, Lee, used the name Nickalisk as a cosplay and fitness model, social media posts show.

Amouranth had rarely spoken about her personal life in her videos and streams. In the October 16 video, Amouranth accused her husband of abuse and said he was controlling her finances. She updated her fans in an October 18 video, her first post since the stream about her husband went viral, saying she is “seeking legal and emotional counsel” and is “happy that I’m free.”

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Lee, Amouranth’s husband:

1. Nick Lee & Kaitlyn Siragusa, aka Amouranth, Were Married in Texas in December 2015

Exposing Amouranth's Big Secret

According to Harris County public records viewed by Heavy, Kaitlyn Siragusa and Nick Lee were married in December 2015. They were living together in Sugarland, Texas, near Houston, at the time, public records show.

It’s not known how long the couple had been dating before they were married. It’s also not known where they met and how long they knew each other.

Lee could not be reached for comment by Heavy about his relationship with Amouranth and the accusations his wife made about him on her Twitch stream. Heavy was not able to locate any current court records connected to the couple, including divorce filings.

2. Amouranth Says Her Husband Is ‘Getting Help’ & She Has ‘Access to All My Accounts & Finances Again’

Amouranth Life Update Kaitlyn Siragusa Twitch Streamer VOD Some Changes Oct 17-18

In her October 18 video, Amouranth said, “Thank you everyone who has been super kind and supportive lately. Over the past few days I’ve had lots of people reach out to show concern, that means a lot. … As for the husband situation, as some of you probably saw the other night he called me during a stream and I disappeared for like two hours. Then I finally unmuted about an hour and a half into the call, and I apologize if that was hard to watch for people, I didn’t really know what else to do.”

Amouranth Kaitlyn Siragusa Twitch VOD Just Chatting Stream Oct 15 2022 Phone Call Husband

Amouranth added in the video that her husband is “getting help.” She said she now has “access to all my accounts and finances again.” In the October 16 video, Amouranth streamed herself talking on the phone with her husband. She said he was emotionally and verbally abusing her and threatening her by controlling her finances. Amouranth also said her husband threatened to kill her dogs if she didn’t do a 24-hour stream.

Video related to nick lee, amouranth's husband: 5 fast facts you need to know 2022-10-18T19:31:07-04:00

Amouranth also said she had been dealing with the police after the October 16 stream. Concerned fans called law enforcement asking them to check on her. She said in her October 18 video she has been “dealing with everything, including random visitors and cop calls.” She said things are now “calm.” She denied doing what she did “for personal gain and cloiut.”

3. Nick Lee’s Instagram Says He’s an Investor, ‘Occasional Cosplayer,’ ‘Fitness Devotee’ & ‘Game Aficionado’

Lee’s Instagram profile, which is private, says he is an “investor and “min-maxer.” His profile also says he is an “occasional cosplayer,” a “fitness devotee,” a “dove aficionado” and a “game enthusiast.” His profile also says his “next expedition” is with Berkeshire Hathaway.

Amouranth said in one of her streams about her relationship being revealed and thrust into the spotlight, “It’s been rough. But the alternative, keeping it hidden, was messy too. … I can’t believe people gave a s***.”

She added, “For most of the years online it felt like everyone was against me for the type of content that I didn’t even want to stream.”

4. Lee Has Registered Multiple Businesses in Texas Along With Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, aka Amouranth, Records Show

Texas public records show that Nick Lee and Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa are both listed on documents for LLCs they registered in the state. The businesses appear to be related to Amouranth’s media career.

Amouranth’s streaming and modeling careers have been highly profitable, according to her social media posts. In July 2022, Amouranth revealed on Twitter her OnlyFans account generates nearly $1.5 million per month. She also has sponsorship deals and makes money off of Twitch, as well as other business ventures.

In 2021, Amouranth signed a deal with Playboy’s OnlyFans competitor, Centerfold, according to a press release.

5. Lee Was Born in Taipei, Taiwan, & Has Lived in Texas for Several Years & Can Be Seen in Photos With Amouranth Posted Before Her Career Took Off

Nick Lee was born in Taipei, Taiwan, according to the couple’s marriage license. Public records show he has lived in Texas, in the Houston area, for several years, and family members also live in that area. He has also lived in Brooklyn, New York, records show

During one of her streams, Amouranth said she has wanted to reveal her marriage and talk about her husband in the past, but he convinced her it “would ruin the business model.” She said during the stream, “You want me to tell them I’m single? It’s about to be true.” Lee did appear in photos with Amouranth from before her career and popularity exploded, but the old photos and videos do not identify him as her boyfriend or husband.

In July 2015, Amouranth tagged Lee’s account, Nickalisk Cosplay and Fitness, on Twitter. Lee’s cosplay and bodybuilding accounts appear to have been taken down or made private. A photo from 2016 shows Lee and Amouranth together at an event.