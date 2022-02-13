Amy Davidson, Pete Davidson’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts

Pete Davidson’s mother is named Amy Waters Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” veteran is known for his close bond with his mom, so much so that she has become a familiar face to fans.

Davidson is so close with his mom, that it was just a few years ago that he bought a house in New York with her. Pete famously lived in the basement of the Staten Island home while his mom and sister, Casey, took over the upstairs.

“I live with my mom, kinda… We bought a house together, but nobody believes that,” Davidson said on the Tonight Show in 2019. “So I have like a basement that’s like mine that’s like an apartment, so I live underneath her.”

By April 2021, he bought himself his own “pad” and was out of there, but he made sure to stay close to his mom’s place.

Here’s what else you need to know about Amy Davidson.

1. Amy Married Scott Davidson in 1990

According to Hollywood Life, Amy Waters was born in 1969 and she married Scott Davidson, a firefighter, in 1990. The couple welcomed kids Pete and Casey together, and Amy worked as a school nurse at Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, New York. But on September 11, 2001, Scott died in the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center, per the New York Times. Pete was only seven years old at the time of his heroic father’s death.

“It was sad how sad he was growing up,” Amy told the outlet of her son, adding that Pete became a “lab rat” for doctors doing studies on the children of 9/11 victims.

By the time Pete was 16, Amy began driving her son from Staten Island to comedy clubs in Manhattan where he would perform stand-up. “He had a tough time growing up without a dad — I wanted him to be happy, and this made him really, really happy,” she said in 2015.

2. Pete Davidson Revealed His Mom Never Dated After His Father Died

After losing her husband, Amy Davidson focused on providing for her kids. In 2019, Pete revealed that his mom had not been with another man since losing her husband in 2001. During an episode of Tan France’s Netflix show “Dressing Funny,” Pete said of his mom, “Seriously, she’s been, like, not with anybody since, like, my dad died.”

Pete said he was trying to “get” his mom to date so she would get off his back.

“It’s weird living with my mom and sister [Casey] because I’ll see a strange dude in the house and I don’t know if he’s some dirtbag preying on my sister or the saint who’s going to take my mom off my hands,” he once joked, per People.

3. Amy Davidson Met Her Son Pete’s Celebrity Girlfriends

While Amy hasn’t dated a lot, her celebrity son has. In 2018, a family insider revealed that Amy was concerned when Pete began dating pop superstar Arana Grande.

“Pete’s mother was very nervous about his relationship with Ariana when they started dating,” the insider told Us Weekly. But the source added that after the romance flourished, Amy “grew to love Ariana.” The two were briefly engaged but Pete’s relationship with the “Thank U Next” singer was over within five months, per Insider.

More recently, Amy met up with Pete’s latest girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. A source told Hollywood Life that in February 2022, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star spent “several hours” with Amy during a trip to the Big Apple and that the meetup “went very well.”

4. Amy Davidson Made Several Cameos on ‘Saturday Night Live’





Play



Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Living with His Mom – SNL

Amy Davidson has turned up multiple times on “Saturday Night Live.” In 2019, Pete and his mom appeared together on a “Weekend Update” segment after revealing they were “roommates” at the Staten Island home they bought together. Amy wore a sweatshirt with her and Pete’s faces on it as her famous son revealed that her Mother’s Day gift was that he “put her on TV.”

In April 2020, Amy appeared in a “Saturday Night Live” music video with her son. The “Stuck in the House” clip, which focused on Pete Davidson’s quarantine woes, has received nearly 6 million views on YouTube. Amy can be seen sitting on a sofa with Pete as he complains about being “stuck in the house” with his fam during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That same year, Amy also made a brief cameo in Pete’s big-screen movie “The King of Staten Island.”

“She’s an extra nurse and you can see her in the film because when she comes in, she just looks right down the barrel of the camera,” Pete told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in June 2020.

Amy also said that when she watched the screener for the film she “cried most of the time.”

“It’s a crazy big moment that you want to see your child achieve,” she said of the movie’s premiere.

5. Amy Davidson Appeared in a Hellman’s Super Bowl Ad With Her Son Pete in 2022





Play



Hellmann's: Mayo Tackles Food Waste

In addition to turning up in his movie, Amy teamed up with Pete for a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s to promote food waste awareness. The ad featured former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo as he tackled people caught throwing out useable food.

As Mayo crashed the Davidson kitchen, Pete stopped him with, “Whoa whoa whoa, mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo.”

Amy was seen standing next to Pete in the spot, but she wasn’t able to stop Mayo from tackling her son anyway because he was so “hittable.”

