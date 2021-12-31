Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Time/Channel

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are teaming up for their fifth year hosting CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” according to the network’s press release. The famous friends will host the special from Times Square in New York City starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on December 31, 2021.

Fans are once again calling for Cohen to get Cooper, who does not drink much, drunk on the live broadcast. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, a fan message the “Watch What Happens Live” host on Instagram, writing, “First time caller. Long time listener. If you don’t get Anderson absolutely wasted for New Year’s I will never forgive you. We have nothing else. Please hear our prayers.”

He responded, “I will get him drunk like my life depended on it. America needs #drunkanderson!”

As viewers have seen in past years, Cooper becomes giggly as the alcohol starts to flow. Discussing it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2020, Cohen explained, “The irony is I’ve become the straight guy and have to drive the bus, because this one is down for the count. He’s such a lightweight. If news breaks when we’re on the air, I’m going to be the guy that’s handling it.”

CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota along with comedian Dulce Sloan will take over hosting duties at 12:30 a.m. Eastern time on January 1, 2022. They are set to ring in the New Year from New Orleans in the Central Time Zone.

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” will air on CNN and be available to stream live for subscribers of CNNgo, which can be accessed through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV. The special will also be available on CNN mobile apps and on-demand.

Viewers tuning in might find their greetings on CNN if they use the hashtag, #CNNNYE.

The Program Will Feature a Star-Studded Lineup

Anderson, Cohen, Lemon and Camerota are not the only CNN stars appearing on “New Year’s Eve Live.”

As the network announced in a press release, they will also feature “Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay Tuchman in Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside a NYC Irish Bar.”

The program’s star-studded lineup will be headlined by Katy Perry from her new “PLAY” residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. She will be joined by guests, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan and Cheri Oteri.

Audiences Are Returning to Times Square

Audiences will once again flock to Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight.

The official website for Times Square has issued safety guidelines for the festivities, including providing proof of being fully vaccinated with photo identification. Attendees can use the NYC COVID SAFE app to upload their vaccination records for easy access.

Additionally, “revelers” are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Visitors will be allowed in Times Square starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

