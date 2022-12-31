Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Relationship: Are They Dating?

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are good friends and New Year’s Eve bash co-hosts, but they aren’t dating, according to US Magazine.

That’s because Cohen mentioned Cooper’s famous mother when they spoke on the phone before a blind date that never ended up happening, US reported. However, the pair became fast friends, according to US Magazine.

CNN announced that Cohen and Cooper will be returning to co-host the network’s New Year’s Eve special on December 31, 2022. “Countdown to 2023 around the world with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen. Join live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET #CNNNYE,” CNN tweeted.

Cohen & Anderson Almost Went on a Blind Date Once, But It Didn’t Happen When Cohen Broke Cooper’s ‘Cardinal Rule’

According to US Magazine, Cooper met Cohen in the early 1990s when they were “almost set up on a blind date.”

US Magazine reports that the “pair’s dynamic never became romantic” because Cohen mentioned Cooper’s famous mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, which broke a “cardinal rule” that Cooper has for dating.

“Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, ‘I’m not dating this guy,’” Cooper said on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2016, according to US Magazine. “He broke my cardinal rule … he mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me.”

Instead, they became good friends, US Magazine reported.

Cohen Told Howard Stern of Cooper, ‘We’re Not Attracted to Each Other That Way’

Cohen addressed the dating question to radio host Howard Stern in January 2022.

“What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?” Stern asked.

“I just think it’s not what our relationship is based on. We’re just friends; that’s not a part of it. I think, at this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way,” Cohen responded.

Cohen also said to Stern: “No, he’s a handsome guy. We’re not in that place.”

Cohen Says He Won’t Drink With Cooper During Their New Year’s Eve Special

The “Watch What Happens Live” host told Page Six that he and Cooper won’t be drinking during their New Year’s Eve bash on CNN.

“We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST,” Cohen told Page Six.

Previously, Cohen had told Rolling Stone that he didn’t believe a CNN ban on correspondents drinking during New Year’s Eve bashes extended to him and Cooper. “CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Cohen told Rolling Stone. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

Cohen & Cooper Tour Together & Have Co-Hosted the New Year’s Eve Party for CNN Since 2017

According to US Magazine, Cohen and Cooper have toured together since 2016, presenting, “AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.”

They have co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” since 2017, US Magazine reported.

Cooper welcomed children with boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, but they have broken up, according to People Magazine.

