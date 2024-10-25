Anderson Cooper Swears on the Air in Explosive Segment With Radio Host

Anderson Cooper swore on the air during a CNN segment with radio host Charlamagne Tha God about the presidential election.

The dispute began when Charlamagne accused CNN of not being tougher on former President Donald Trump in his race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s crazy because you still don’t have news networks having that conversation, like when somebody says, when somebody questions Kamala Harris’s Blackness or is she a DEI hire, you all will have roundtable discussions about that, asking that question. How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking is Donald Trump a fascist? Actually not even asking, he’s stating it,” Charlamagne said.

“I talk about this every night,” Cooper responded. He then used the word “bull****” later in the segment, and Charlamagne Tha God did too.

Anderson said he doesn’t read comments from himself usually, but he did read comments from Harris supporters who were criticizing him online for his CNN town hall with Kamala Harris. He said people were saying, “How dare you, what a betrayal that you would ask her these questions. I’m like,’You misunderstand what my job is. I’m not on MSNBC.'” He called MSNBC “very talented” but said he wasn’t interested in what “overpaid blow-dried anchors think.” He said he’s interested in facts and letting viewers make up their own minds, and not the anchor’s opinion, including his own.

Anderson Cooper told the Radio Host, ‘I’m a Fan of Yours,’ But Disputed His Accusation

The swearing came after the radio host accused CNN of focusing more on whether Harris is Black than “about Donald Trump being a fascist.”

“I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it,” Charlamagne said to Cooper. “I feel like I heard more on this network about is Kamala Harris Black than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist.”

That’s when Cooper retorted, “Honestly, that’s bulls***,” Cooper replied. “I’m sorry. I’m a fan of yours, but to say that we‘re sitting around discussing is Kamala Harris Black—”

“I’ve seen that. I’ve seen roundtable discussions a lot. Now that’s bulls***, Anderson,” Charlamagne said.

Harris is the daughter of an Indian-born mother and a Jamaican-born father. According to USA Today, “The federal government counts people of Jamaican ancestry as Black or African American.”

Charlamagne The God Told Anderson Cooper He Believes There Is a Double Standard in How the Network Treats Donald Trump & Kamala Harris

In the segment, Cooper said that CNN anchors have not questioned Harris’s ethnicity, although he noted that some “nutty people” might have appeared on a panel with “strongly held beliefs” and he said that he tries to “have a legitimate conversation” with “different viewpoints.”

“I think no network has honest conversations about Donald Trump. Nobody’s had an honest conversation about Donald Trump since 2016. I saw last night, they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the vice president, but it’s always a double standard with Trump, whether it’s Hillary, whether it’s, you know, against Biden. Now, with Kamala, we talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one,” Charlamagne responded.

He was referring to Cooper’s town hall on CNN with Harris.

“I don’t know what you’ve been watching but, I don’t know if any Trump supporters out there or people who like him, who are tuning in to me every night to try to be validated in their opinions,” Cooper responded.

“Let me just say there is nobody on the planet who has not heard and seen pretty much everything Donald Trump has said,” Cooper said.

“I don’t believe that,” Charlamagne said. “When the vice president said that to you last night, and she said, ‘I don’t think enough people know,’ I 100% believe enough people have not heard his rhetoric.”