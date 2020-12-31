Is Anderson Cooper Married?

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be ringing in 2021 together. The two television personalities will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square. The celebration of a new year will begin at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Cooper and Cohen have been friends for years, but when it comes to Cooper’s love life, he has kept his love interests more private. The 53-year-old CNN anchor announced he was gay in 2012 when he gave writer Andrew Sullivan permission to publish an email. It partly wrote, per the Daily Beast, “I’ve begun to consider whether the unintended outcomes of maintaining my privacy outweigh personal and professional principle.”

He continued, “It’s become clear to me that by remaining silent on certain aspects of my personal life for so long, I have given some the mistaken impression that I am trying to hide something—something that makes me uncomfortable, ashamed or even afraid. This is distressing because it is simply not true. … The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud.”

Anderson Cooper Is Single

As for who Cooper will be kissing when the clock strikes midnight, fans will have to wait and see. Cooper dated longtime boyfriend and nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani for nine years, until they publicly split in March 2018.

In a statement to US Weekly, a representative for Anderson said, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Shortly after calling things off with Maisani, Cooper was romantically linked to 35-year-old Victor Lopez. Lopez is a radiologist based out of Dallas, Texas. Although Cooper nor Lopez ever confirmed a more-than-friends relationship, the two had been spotted together on more than a few occasions. Cooper was seen in Dallas before Christmas, “staying at a luxury hotel” in the area, according to the Daily Mail. The two were also spotted together in New Orleans, and two weeks later, Cooper was back in Dallas with Lopez. In February, the two took were linked in Boston, per the Daily Mail.

His relationship with Lopez seems to have fizzled out, as they haven’t been spotted together since 2018. Romance rumors between he and longtime friend Andy Cohen continue to swirl, but the two have stated they’re just friends for now.

Cooper Welcomed a Baby Earlier This Year

Even though Cooper isn’t seeing anyone at the moment, he still has his hands full. Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper on April 30, 2020. Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born via surrogate on April 27.

The CNN anchor shared the news on Instagram with a detailed caption. He wrote, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

Shortly after he shared baby Wyatt with the world, Cooper said he plans to co-parent Wyatt with his former partner Benjamin Maisani. Cooper dished on his co-parenting plans when he appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early May.

“Even though we’re not together anymore … he’s my family and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well,” Cooper told Colbert, per USA Today.

A source told Us Weekly that Cooper and Maisani may be back together. “Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” a source spilled to Us Weekly in May. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”

When asked about raising baby Wyatt, Cooper said, “It’s extraordinary. It’s astonishing. I just stare at him and hold him and I just can’t believe that he’s going to depend on me and that he belongs (to me) and that he’s here, and it’s just astonishing. I just never dreamed – I mean, I’ve always dreamed about it but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. It’s just been incredible.”

READ NEXT: This Hit Bravo Show Is Getting a Spinoff