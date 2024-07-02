‘Married at First Sight’ Star’s Death at 33 Leaves Family ‘Bewildered’

“Married at First Sight New Zealand” star Andrew Jury died on June 27 while in custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand, according to The New Zealand Herald. He was 33 years old.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the cause of death is not clear, but prison officials believe that it was not suspicious.

In a June 30 article, Jury’s father Rory Jury confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that his son was the inmate who died and said the family is “bewildered” by the death.

“Married at First Sight” is a show where random strangers are paired in relationships. “Would you get married to someone you just met? Single Kiwis do just that as they take part in a bold social experiment. Could tying the knot with a total stranger really lead to marital bliss?” the show’s caption on Channel 4 reads.

According to Deadline, Jury married Vicky Gleeson-Stokes on the show, but they broke up after filming, and Jury “later criticized the show’s production.”

A Prison Official Said There Is ‘No Indication That His Death Is Suspicious,’ Reports Say

The New Zealand Herald newspaper reported that the prison system confirmed that an “inmate” had died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Mt Eden prison general manager Dion Paki told the New Zealand news site that the death occurred on June 27. “While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious,” Paki said to the New Zealand Herald.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

“The inspectorate and coroner both complete a robust independent assessment of each incident, providing commentary and recommendations regarding the care and treatment of deceased individuals. In addition, the coroner confirms the cause of death,” Paki said to the New Zealand Herald.

Police confirmed to the New Zealand Herald that the death “is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

Andrew Jury’s Father Described Himself as ‘Deeply Saddened’ by His Son’s Death, Reports Say

According to the June 30 Herald article, Jury was facing “active charges that included assault with intent to injure, wilful damage and possession of an offensive weapon.”

His dad Roy Jury described the family as “bewildered” and “deeply saddened” by the death, according to the Herald, which quoted the father as saying his son was “struggling in prison,” adding, “It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends. I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.”

Warner Brothers Discovery told Deadline, “Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.”

The studio added to Deadline: “WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”