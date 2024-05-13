Andrew Walker: The Top 15 Asked Questions Answered

It’s Andrew Walker!

Walker is a fan-favorite actor on Hallmark who has charmed viewers in all types of films on the network for over a decade.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Is Andrew Walker Married to Nikki DeLoach?

No. Walker and Nikki DeLoach have worked on multiple Hallmark projects together, but they are not married to one another. DeLoach is married to Ryan Goodell.

2. How Many Children Does Andrew Walker Have?

Walker has two sons, noted She Knows Soaps. His first son arrived in July 2015 and is named West Byron. His second son, Wolf Reinhard, arrived in December 2019.

3. Does Andrew Walker Have a Family?

The Hallmark star was close to his mother and remains close to his father, Bruce, and sister, Jennimay. In March 2023, Walker posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram after her death.

“Joyce Walker… The most dynamic, talented, strong willed, loving and protective woman, I’m so lucky to call you my mother,” the Hallmark star wrote.

The actor continued, “As you leave us in this material world, I’ll be able to feel your presence wherever I go which gives me so much comfort. I love you eternally mom.”

4. How Old Is Andrew Walker? What Is His Age?

Walker was born on June 9, 1979, according to The Movie Database, which currently makes him 44 years old. He was born in Montreal, Canada, noted Wide Open Country and he started his acting career in Canada before moving to the United States.

5. Is Andrew Walker Still Married to Cassandra Troy?

Yes. Walker is married to fellow Canadian Cassandra Troy. In January 2021, the actor shared a bit about the couple’s love story in an Instagram post.

“In the first week we met (circa 2004!), we discovered each others love for nature,” the Hallmark star wrote. He noted their relationship in connection with nature “started with a hiking trip in @monttremblant,” a mountain resort in Quebec, Canada.

6. What Does Andrew Walker’s Wife Do for a Living?

In 2013, seven years after moving to Los Angeles, California, Troy and Walker started a juice company. The couple’s small juice shop was originally named Clover Juice, and in 2018, it was rebranded as Little West.

In 2021, PlantX acquired Little West. Troy’s LinkedIn page lists her as the co-founder and owner of Little West.

7. Did Andrew Walker Leave Hallmark? Is He Still with the Channel?

Walker is still working with Hallmark. In addition to the debut of the fourth Hallmark “Curious Caterer” movie, Variety announced in April that he would reunite with Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes to do another “Three Wise Men and a Baby” movie.

8. Is Andrew Walker Married to Tyler Hynes’ Cousin?

Yes. Walker is married to Hines’ cousin. In February 2023, he told Us Weekly, “Tyler is my wife’s cousin. We talk weekly.”

The Hallmark star added, “I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife.” Walker noted that as a result, “We have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

9. How Tall Is Andrew Walker? What Is His Height?

According to Just Jared, the actor is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

10. Does Andrew Walker Have Cancer? How Is His Health Today?

No, Andrew Walker does not have cancer. The Hallmark star’s health is good today, although an old injury changed the trajectory of his life.

In April 2002, a Gazette article excerpt shared by Vanier College revealed Walker had aspirations to play professional football. He was playing college football and was on the verge of switching from Vanier College to playing for Boston College.

However, he was sidelined when he tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). “They have a huge pool of athletes in the U.S. Once you’re damaged goods, you’re finished,” he explained.

“I did five hard months of physio and the first weeks after surgery were devastating. But I tried to channel my energy into different avenues after the accident,” he shared. Walker added, “I tried to turn something bad into something good.”

11. What Is Andrew Walker’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the Hallmark star is worth $2 million. His lengthy list of acting credits and his juice business with his wife gave Walker a solid opportunity to build up a healthy net worth.

12. What Has Andrew Walker Said About His Diet & Weight Loss?

In November 2023, Walker told Us Weekly he and his wife “always like to incorporate a well-balanced diet” into their daily lives. He noted Troy is a “super eclectic cook” who is “always trying new things.”

Troy is “very into health and wellness. And one thing [we do] in our household is moderation and trying everything,” the Hallmark star explained.

In an October 2020 interview with My Devotional Thoughts, the actor shared he and his wife have cut back on how much meat they eat. They eat meat “consciously” and “try to buy it from a place that I know-a reputable place or like a specific farm.”

Walker’s biography on the Little West website indicates he has a “passion for healthy food and lifestyle.” By starting the juice company, the couple hopes to “inspire people to choose real foods made with fresh, whole ingredients.”

13. Are Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach friends in real life?

Yes. Walker and DeLoach have become very close friends. Us Weekly noted the two first worked together on “A Dream Christmas” in 2016. The pair has done several additional Hallmark movies together since then.

In a September 2020 social media post, he gushed over DeLoach on her birthday. “Happy birthday to one of my favorite people in the whole wide world,” he wrote.

Walker continued, “@nikdeloach you are an absolutely beautiful person inside and out. Love that I get to spend this special day with my buddy.”

14. How Many Hallmark Movies Has Andrew Walker Been In?

Wide Open Country shared in November 2023 that Walker has done more than 20 films with Hallmark. In an interview with Moments With Mercy, via Wide Open Country, he shared, “I’ve been super fortunate to work with Hallmark for the amount of time that I have.”

15. Are Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker friends?

Yes. Paul Campbell, Walker, and Hynes are good friends. Walker told FIRST for Women in December 2023 that his favorite Hallmark movie has probably been”Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

“I got to work with two really good friends of mine and we had so many laughs,” he shared. The Hallmark star called Hynes a “super talented actor.”

Walker called Campbell a “comedic genius” and said, “Working with them and having Paul, who’s the writer of the movie, be in the movie was great.”