Angel Reese Sends 3-Word Message Taunting Swifties After Kayla Nicole Interview

WNBA star Angel Reese sent a three-word message that appeared directed at Taylor Swift fans who have trashed her interview with the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“Hating pays too💅🏽” Reese wrote on her X page on October 11. The post garnered 11,0000 likes.

According to Page Six, Reese “clapped back at social media users” with the message, likely Swifties who were upset over her podcast interview with Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. US Weekly reported that Reese’s message was a response to “backlash” she received from Swift’s fans after the interview with Nicole.

Play

Swift is now in a relationship with Kelce.

Reese also reposted a photo showing her with Nicole. People described Nicole as a “sports commentator.”

Reese interviewed Kayla Nicole on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel” the day before her post on X.

Kayla Nicole Told Angel Reese That Travis Kelce Is a ‘Great Guy’

In the podcast, Nicole opened up to Reese about Kelce.

“We’ve seen each other in public spaces before but it’s — I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,” Nicole told Reese on the podcast. “I’ll probably hit him with, like, a head nod. That’s about it.”

Nicole only had positive words to say about Kelce. “He’s a great guy,” Nicole told Reese. “That was a good time in my life. So many lessons learned, but that’s with every relationship.”

According to US Weekly, Kelce and Nicole dated “between 2017 and 2022,” and Kelce started dating Swift in 2023.

Kayla Nicole Revealed to Angel Reese That She Has Faced Hatred Online

Nicole did not mention Swift by name in the interview with Reese. However, she indicated that she has faced online criticism from some Swift fans, which has been difficult to deal with.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos doesn’t impact me,” she told Reese. “It does, even to this day. You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

Nicole also spoke about the challenges of having a relationship with a prominent person.

“I don’t see myself doing that anytime soon,” she told Reese. “People can’t pick at what they don’t know about. I would just protect my relationships from here on out.”

On the podcast, Nicole also discussed advice for anyone dating a high-profile athlete.

“My biggest advice in dating an athlete is to always have your own,” Nicole said to Reese.

“I was in-between apartments and thought ‘It’s cool, we’re going to get married and I’m going to move into the house, I don’t really need an apartment,'” she told Reese, warning that people dating an athlete should keep their own dreams. “We broke up, my lease was up, my lease on my car was up all at the same time.”