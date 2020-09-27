Angela’s Mother’s Death on 90 Day Fiancé: How Did Glenda Standridge Die?

Angela Deem, star of the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, suffered a devastating loss earlier this year after her mother passed away just 10 days after the reality star was married in Nigeria. Glenda Standridge died on February 8, 2020 following a long and debilitating battle with cancer and a host of other serious health complications.

Angela star breaks down crying during the Happily Ever After Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special, which airs on Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET. After Angela leaves the room, Michael opens up about the impact Glenda’s death had on his wife, as well as his mother-in-law’s last words to the reality couple before she died.

Keep reading for details on Glenda’s death, her final piece of advice to Michael before she passed, and how Angela paid tribute to her mother in the days following her death.

Glenda Was Found Unresponsive & Rushed to ICU Just Hours After Angela & Michael Were Married

Angela Receives Tragic News on Her Wedding Night | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Subscribe to the New 90 Day Fiancé YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-09-11T18:00:05Z

During the Season 5 finale of Happily Ever After, Angela shared the details surrounding the final days of Glenda’s life. According to the reality star, just a few short hours after Angela and Michael returned home from their wedding reception, she received a devastating phone call – her mother was found unresponsive and rushed to the intensive care unit, where she remained in critical condition.

“Tonight my daughter Skyla called me and all I can understand what she’s saying is Grandma, my mom, is unresponsive and the ambulance is there,” Angela says tearfully in the clip above. “I won’t know no more until Skyla calls me and at this point I can’t get a hold of her so … I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Although Angela was worried that her mother would pass before she made it home, she was able to catch an early flight out of Nigeria in time to say goodbye; Glenda died 10 days after Angela returned home. According to Soap Dirt, Angela’s mom passed away after a long battle with cancer and a host of other health complications. She was 77 years old when she died.

Angela took to Instagram to announce her mother’s death, writing, “We love you moma, But God love you more! Rest in peace mama. We love and will miss you.” She also shared a photo of Glenda’s obituary the following day, while thanking her fans and followers for their condolences.

“Mrs. Glenda Faye Standridge, age 77, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida,” the obituary reads. “Survivors include her daughter Angela Deem and son-in-law, Michael Ilesanmi of Hazelhurst.”

Several months later, Angela again shared her grief on Instagram following her first Mother’s Day without her beloved mom. She wrote an emotional tribute to Glenda which reads, “Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you. Happy Mother’s Day to you in heaven.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

During Glenda’s Last Conversation With Michael, She Told Him to ‘Make Angela Happy’

During the Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special, host Shaun Robinson congratulates the reality stars on their nuptials and plays a series of clips from their wedding day. When Robinson asks how it felt to “relive” her wedding day, Angela covers her face and starts quietly sobbing before excusing herself and exiting the room.

When Robinson asks Michael why he thinks his wife became so emotional after seeing clips from their wedding, the 90 Day star explains that she was still mourning. “The reason why she got so emotional was because of her late mom, you know?” Michael says during Sunday’s episode. “She wishes her mom was present in the wedding.”

Robinson then asks Michael what Angela’s mom said to him during their last conversation, and according to Michael, Glenda had nothing but good advice and well wishes for the the reality stars. “‘Make her happy,'” Michael says, quoting his late mother-in-law. “‘We need to be as one family. We’ve come this far and we’re not going to back down.'”

Michael also says that Glenda was incredibly supportive of his and Angela’s relationship, and she had faith that the reality stars would be able to make things work and build a future together. “She was still hoping everything comes true for us,” Michael adds as Angela reenters the room. Heavy will add a full clip of the exchange as soon as one becomes available.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Part 2 of the Tell All airs next Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part 3 on Monday, October 5 at the same time. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Angela Deem Net Worth & Income on TLC’s Hit Reality Series 90 Day Fiancé

