Is Lifetime’s Angie Harmon Related to Mark Harmon?

Angie Harmon narrates the new Lifetime documentary series, “Cellmate Secrets.” She is perhaps best known for playing Detective Jane Rizzoli on the crime drama television series, “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Many fans have wondered whether Harmon is related to another actor from the crime genre, NCIS’s Mark Harmon. Angie is forty-eight years old and Mark is sixty-nine, leading fans to wonder if the pair could be siblings or if Mark could even possibly be Angie’s father.

Despite their shared last name, Angie and Mark are not related.

Mark Harmon’s Parents Were Famous

Mark’s mother was Elyse Knox, an actress, model, and fashion designer. She appeared in the 1942 horror film “The Mummy’s Tomb” and wore a wedding dress made from the parachute that saved her husband’s life in World War II.

Mark’s father, Tom Harmon, was a well-known sports broadcaster who covered major sporting events including the Olympics for networks including CBS and NBC. Both he and Mark played college football.

In an interview with TVInsider, Mark said of his parents, “I had no idea they were famous. In fact, it didn’t hit me until one day when I was riding in the car with my father in Ann Arbor, Michigan—I was maybe 8 and could barely see above the dashboard—and we stopped at a crosswalk. Suddenly we were surrounded by people who recognized my dad and were really thrilled to see him. I remember looking at this man I thought I knew so well and thinking, “Who are you?”

Mark says his parents “kept things real” and that his childhood felt normal as a result. He and his wife, Pam Dawber, are the same way. “We stay home. A lot. I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either,” Mark told TVInsider. He and Dawber have two sons together, Sean and Ty.

Angie’s Parents Were Models

According to Texas Monthly, Angie Harmon’s parents, Daphne Caravageli and Larry Harmon were “well-known Dallas models in the seventies.” Angie’s father was the face of Sanger-Harris, Kouros cologne man, and Mary Kay cosmetics for a time.

Angie also got her start as a model. She won Seventeen magazine’s cover model contest when she was just fifteen years old. In 2000, NFL player Jason Sehorn proposed to Angie live on the “Jay Leno Show.” Before Sehorn came out from the wings, Leno questioned Angie about her dating life but she remained tight-lipped. She was shocked to see Sehorn on stage at all, let alone down on one knee.

Sehorn and Angie got divorced in 2014. An insider told Us Weekly at the time, “a large part of it is when you spend five or six months a year away from your spouse, it gets really tough.” Work kept the actress and NFL player apart from each other for long stretches of time. Sehorn and Angie have three daughters together, Finley, Avery, and Emery.

When to Watch the Next ‘Cellmate Secrets’

You can hear Angie Harmon’s voice on the next episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, airing at 10 PM ET on July 9 on Lifetime. The latest episode will cover Susan Smith, who let her car with her two children inside roll into a lake in 1994. She lied to the police and said that a black man had driven off with her car and her children.

READ NEXT: Are Melissa Joan Hart & Her Husband Still Together?