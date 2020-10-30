Animated Lure on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs and Animated Lure creators Sobhan Sanaee and Kanz Kayfan brought their company to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get one of the investors to buy into their product.

Sanaee and Kayfan pitched their fishing accessory to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, they “try and reel in the Sharks with their inventive approach to fish luring.”

At the time of their visit to Shark Tank, the inventors estimated Animated Lure to be worth over $3 million.

Here’s what you should know about Animated Lure:

1. The Product Aims to Make Fishing More Fun

According to the story on the Animated Lure website, the goal of the company is ultimately to make fishing more fun for families.

“One day while on a fishing trip with my father, my heart felt a pang of pain when my father said he wished my siblings were with us, if only they had the patience for the inevitable waiting part of fishing,” the website reads.

Then, the founder writes, they realized that the reason a lot of people do not go fishing was “the waiting and the need for instantaneous results.”

2. The Lures Are Available in a Number of Sizes

At the time of writing, the lures on the Animated Lure site are available in five different sizes.

Currently, the Mini, the Classic, the Salt Water, the Premium Mini Skin and the Premium Classic Skin are all available for purchase. The prices range from $30 for the mini to nearly $80 for the Salt Water lure.

Each lure is available in a number of types as well, and the website claims that they all ship within a week of purchase.

3. It is One Way to Eliminate the Use of Live Bait

The website touts the lures as one way to eliminate live bait used for fishing.

“Knowing that fish are naturally drawn to other fish, we capitalized on a fish’s biological inclination by creating a life-like lure,” the website reads. “In fact, many people have actually thought our lure to be a real live fish.”

They want to get people by the water and rekindle fishing as a pastime.

4. The Lures Use Modern Technology to Catch More Fish

According to the website, Animated Lure uses modern technology in order to get rid of the waiting part of fishing.

“Our team has integrated modern technology with the timeless practice and the beautiful art of fishing by inventing a lure that both introduces the element of entertainment and the most efficient possible way of luring a fish,” the website reads.

They wanted to create a lure that would attract fish in a more simple way that worked quickly. The lure automatically starts swimming once it has been fully submerged for 12 seconds.

5. The Lure Works For Up to 2.5 Hours

Depending on which model of lure is purchased, they can last in the water for anywhere from 45 minutes to 2.5 hours depending on water conditions. To charge the lure, the user uses a USB charger until the blue light turns on, which should take no longer than 1.5 hours.

The lure was first thought of when Kayfan was in college studying for his Master’s degree in Counseling. He raised money to start his company through a Kickstarter campaign where he raised over $20,000 from 130 backers.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Sobhan Sanaee and Kanz Kayfan can get a deal from one of the sharks.

