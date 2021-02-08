Anna Nicole Smith died on February 8. 2007, just five months after the birth of her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

The former Guess model and Playboy Playmate’s sudden death was preceded by the drug overdose death of her 20-year-old son, Daniel, while she was in the hospital recovering from Dannielynn’s birth, as reported by 19 News.

How did Anna Nicole Smith die?

Anna Nicole Smith Died of an Accidental Overdose of a Combination of Prescription & Over-The-Counter Medications

According to an obituary posted on the Television Academy website, Smith was found unconscious in her suite at the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on February 8, 2007, after a personal nurse who had traveled with her checked in on her.

Smith’s bodyguard and local paramedics tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital at 2:49 p.m.

In late March 2007, autopsy results concluded that Smith died of an accidental overdose of several prescription and over-the-counter medications, the New York Times reported

The Broward County medical examiner revealed that multiple prescription antidepressants and over-the-counter drugs were found in the late star’s system, as well as human growth hormone and the sedative chloral hydrate. The medical examiner confirmed that the mixture of drugs “acted on Smith’s respiration and circulation systems and basically shut them down,” according to CNN.

Anna Nicole’s death was believed to be accidental due to the large amount of the sleep medication that was still in the bottle when she was found.

There was also bacteria found in Smith’s blood due to an abscess in her left buttock from repeated needle injections. The abscess had caused her to have a high fever. Smith was being treated with Tamiflu and the antibiotic Cipro in the hours before her death.

According to Today, other contributing factors to Smith’s death included her weakened condition from a stomach flu and her high fever.

Anna Nicole Always Believed She Would Die At a Young Age & Had Said She Wanted to Be Buried Near Her Idol Marilyn Monroe

At the time of the tragedy, Anna Nicole Smith’s mother, Virgie Arthur, revealed that her daughter had told, her 10 years prior she wanted to be buried in California near her idol, movie icon Marilyn Monroe, according to South Coast Today

“Wherever the stars are buried, that’s where she wanted to be buried,” Anna Nicole’s mother said at the time.

Smith’s lawyer and companion, Howard K. Stern, also acknowledged that the blonde beauty had once said she wanted to be buried near Monroe.

During a dispute over her burial location, Stern told a courtroom that Smith had often spoken about her own death from the time he met her in the mid-1990s. She was even more focused on it after her son Daniel’s death.

“She talked about death really from the time I met her,” Stern said, per Fox News. “Anna always thought in a way that she was going to die young. She thought she was going to be like Marilyn Monroe, she thought she would die at the age of 36 or 37.”

Smith was 39 when she died.

