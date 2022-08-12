SEE IT: Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post Filled With Harsh Comments

Actress Anne Heche has died after a car accident left her badly burned and with a severe brain injury, People magazine confirmed. She was 53-years-old.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep told People in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Heche was in a car accident in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Heche was behind the wheel when she crashed into a house causing her car to burst into flames.

The actress was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remained in a coma until she died. She shared her last Instagram post on July 14, 2022.

Heche’s Last Instagram Photo Was Taken on Set

Heche was working on a “rom-com” with Joey Lawrence and his brother Andrew Lawrence in Boston a month before she died.

The actress’ very last Instagram post was a photo with the Lawrence brothers and Samantha Cope, all of whom were working on the film together.

“Good times on set with Lawrence Bros,” Heche captioned the post.

In a video that Heche shared to her Instagram feed the day before, she revealed that she had been “rocking a new character” for the film. Following the accident, several people took to the comments section of that particular post to share their well-wishes for Heche.

“Sending positive thoughts and prayers,” one comment read.

“You are loved. My prayers for healing,” someone else wrote.

Several People Left Comments About the Accident on Heche’s Instagram

Prior to her death, the accident was under investigation and authorities were working to find out if Heche was under the influence at the time of the crash.

“Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on August 10, 2022. “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment,” he added.

Prior to this report, TMZ highlighted “what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol in a cup holder” inside Heche’s car before the accident. The outlet also reported that police suspected that Heche had been “driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”

It didn’t take long for people to race over to Heche’s Instagram account to leave comments. While many left well wishes and prayers, others bashed the actress, many assuming that she had been driving while intoxicated.

“You could have killed someone! So selfish,” one person wrote.

“Truth always comes out. If you wanted to end your life you can do it other ways without endangering others!!! You’re LUCKY no-one was killed. I HATE drunk drivers they ruin everyones life,” someone else added.

“Don’t drink and drive,” another comment read.

“You could have killed someone. Shame on you. Do better,” a fourth Instagram user said.

