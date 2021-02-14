Best Anti-Valentine’s Day Break Up Quotes & Quotes for Healing 2021

Not everyone likes Valentine’s Day. If you recently had a breakup or if you’re moving forward after one and focused on healing, this may not be the happiest of days for you. Whether you’re in that situation or have a friend who is, these quotes might help for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Quotes to Help You Laugh & Deal with a Breakup

If a breakup’s still fresh, you might need funnier or even slightly cynical quotes.

“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” – Henny Youngman

“Honesty is the key to a relationship. If you can fake that, you’re in.” – Richard Jeni

“Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.” – Joan Crawford

“Love is a grave mental disease.” – Plato

“It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do 40 pounds of laundry a week.” – Laurence J. Peter

“The last thing you want to get addicted to is someone.” – Aruho Marvin

“Valentine’s Day isn’t a real holiday it’s just for commercial purposes…coming from me who is single.” – Unknown

“I regard romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi, in which the world operates according to different rules than my regular human world.” – Mindy Kaling

“I think, therefore I’m single.” – Liz Winston

“Valentine’s Day is for couples. Us singles have the other 364 days of the year to enjoy ourselves!” – Unknown

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” – Oprah

Quotes for Healing

These quotes are great for people who are seeking healing on Valentine’s Day.

“Friendship is really the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” – Jane Austen

“Every person has to love at least one bad partner in their lives to be truly thankful for the right one.” – Unknown

“You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them … but still move on without them.” – Mandy Hale

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” – Mark Twain

“My scars tell a story. They are a minder of times when life tried to break me, but failed. They are markings of where the structure of my character was welded.” – Steve Maraboli

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

If you are reading this and have friends who have gone through breakups recently, remember to reach out to them on Valentine’s Day. Send them a funny or inspirational quote, talk to them on the phone for a while, or set up a video call. Whatever you do, let them know that you love and appreciate them, and that they mean the world to you.

