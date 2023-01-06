Antonio “AJ” Armstrong is facing his third trial in the murder of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn Armstrong, and he’s speaking out for the first time on network TV during the January 6, 2023 episode of ABC’s “20/20.”

During the two-hour episode, the 23-year-old speaks about the slaying of his parents, saying that he is in “complete shock” about being accused of the crime, according to ABC News.

“There’s no way possible,” he says during the episode. “I couldn’t even fathom the idea of killing my parents.”

According to ABC News, a bullet hole from the floor of AJ’s bedroom went through to his parents’ room, which was on the second floor. He told investigators that the hole came from showing his friend his father’s gun week before the murders.

Both trials in the murders have resulted in hung juries, and Armstrong has pled not guilty to all charges, according to KHOU 11. The second mistrial was declared in October 2022, according to ABC13 Houston.

The next trial will begin in February 2023, per Fox 26 Houston. Testimony will likely begin in March.

According to ABC 13, the first jury ended with eight jurors saying A.J. was guilty and four saying he was not guilty while the second ended with four saying he was guilty while eight said he was not.

Armstrong’s Parents Were Shot & Killed in 2016

Play

Video Video related to antonio ‘aj’ armstrong facing 3rd trial in murder of parents 2023-01-06T19:00:49-05:00

Armstrong’s parents were murdered in the early morning hours of Friday, July 29, 2016, according to the Houston Chronicle.

ABC 13 later reported that AJ Armstrong was charged with capital murder. He was 16 years old at the time. According to “20/20,” a note at the scene read, “I’ve been watching for a long time.”

Antonio Armstrong, Sr., then 43, and Dawn Armstrong, then 32, were found shot to death in their bed. Antonio played linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

According to a July 30, 2016, press release, Dawn was pronounced dead at the scene. Antonio was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Further investigation identified the juvenile male as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged,” the release reads.

After the January 4, 2023, pretrial, AJ’s grandparents, the mother of Antonio and the father of Dawn, spoke out, per ABC 13.

“We lost our beautiful daughter and our son. Our family has been through so much hell behind all of this. We relive their deaths every time we come back to trial. We’ve watched the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office hide evidence, lose evidence, and mishandle the investigation into this case through two trials,” Kay Winston told reporters. “What evidence are they going to bring to this trial the third time? Or is the district attorney’s office attempting to bankrupt our family? And will they just keep on trying this case until they get the results that they are looking for?”

A.J. Armstrong Has Pleaded Not Guilty to All Charges

Prosecutors allege that AJ’s parents were punishing him for poor grades and lying in the months leading up to the murders, according to People. According to ABC News, prosecutors allege that AJ had “drug problems” and “a tense relationship with his parents due to falling grades.”

According to the Houston Chronicle’s 2016 report, AJ called 911 around 1:40 a.m. He told the dispatcher that he heard gunshots and saw a masked man inside his home. The outlet reported that police found no signs of forced entry, burglary, or robbery, though they did find a .22-caliber pistol and the note.

In a news broadcast in November 2022, Fox 26 Houston reports that an ADT alarm expert took the stand in the pre-trial for the prosecution to say there were no doors or windows open at the time. The expert told the defense, however, that there is a possibility of errors.

The alarm, according to home alarm records, was set at 9:52 p.m. on July 28, 2016, per Fox 26 Houston.

According to ABC News, AJ Armstrong’s attorney, Rick DeToto, says investigators “found no physical evidence, like gunshot residue on AJ or fingerprints on the gun left at the scene.” The outlet reports that in the initial trial, which took place in 2019, defense attorneys alleged that Josh Armstrong, AJ’s half-brother, could have committed the murders.

“Josh had access to that house just like AJ did. In fact, Josh showed up at the scene the night this happened. You can run from Josh’s apartment to the Armstrongs’ in less than a minute,” DeToto said in court, according to ABC News.

Police ruled Josh out as a suspect, and he was never called to the stand.