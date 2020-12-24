Applebee’s Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

If you’re craving some Fiesta Lime Chicken or one of Applebee’s signature drinks, you may be in luck. Some Applebee’s locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Before you head down to your local Applebee’s and expect the doors to be open, be sure to call and check their hours. Applebee’s locations are independently owned and operated, so it’s up to individual restaurants whether they will be open or closed today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Select Applebee’s Locations Will Be Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2020

Some Applebee’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve, and some locations are even open on Christmas Day, according to a statement provided to Heavy. The hours may be reduced at the Applebee’s locations, so call your local restaurant to verify the hours today.

“Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1) although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours: http://www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location,” an Applebee’s Grill & Bar Spokesperson told Heavy.

Applebee’s hours vary by location. Some restaurants may also be operating under restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Thank you for trusting us throughout this very challenging time,” John Cywinski, President of Applebee’s Grill & Bar said in a message to customers. “The Applebee’s brand has been around for 40 years, and we truly value your loyalty and patronage. Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of our teams, guests and the neighborhoods we serve. To that end, I wanted to speak with you directly and share the precautionary steps we are taking to ensure a safe dining environment.”

Applebee’s Is Ringing in the Holiday Season With Three New Deals

The holiday season starts now! Unless you’re like us and have your lights already up. Give the gift of a $50 Applebee’s gift card & get TWO $10 bonus cards for you, now through Cyber Monday! Bonus cards redeemable for dine-in or online via Applebees website or on our mobile app! pic.twitter.com/zbK855ruAS — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) November 27, 2020

“In case you haven’t heard, Applebee’s is ringing in the holiday season with not just one, but THREE, new deals,” an Applebee’s Grill & Bar Spokesperson said in a statement to Heavy.

The deals include deals on drinks, meals and a way to treat yourself while buying gifts for everyone on your shopping list. Applebee’s guests can enjoy a 2 for $20 Value Menu, which now features the Southwest Steak Bowl on the menu, $5 Sleigh Bell Slips, and a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

The statement said:

· Guests can celebrate with the 2 for $20 Value Menu now featuring the Southwest Steak Bowl, available for dine-in, To Go or delivery at participating locations, but only for a limited time. This guest-favorite menu includes the choice of one full-size appetizer to share AND two of these delicious full-size entrées all for only $20! · Applebee’s is also making sure to spread holiday cheer with the new $5 Sleigh Bell Sips. Walk into a winter wonderland treat with the new Berry Merry Colada or jingle all the way to pure joy with the new Reindeer Punch. · And to really ring in the spirit of giving, Applebee’s is offering a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 Applebee’s gift card now through January 3, 2021

