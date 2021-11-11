Applebee’s Offers Free Menu Specials on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! Applebee’s is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service for the 14th year in a row.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and Applebee’s has been doing so for more than a decade, according to a company press release.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick a free entrée from a special Applebee’s menu to receive their free food.

“This Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar will give thanks to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them. And when dining at Applebee’s on November 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks,” the press release says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Applebee’s Created a Special Menu for Veterans Day to Select a Free Entrée

Just when you thought steak couldn’t get any better.. we added 12 Double Crunch Shrimp for just $1. Now available for Dine-In, To-Go and Delivery for a limited time. 📸 : @kasimjhardaway pic.twitter.com/oOcxNO0voz — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) October 23, 2021

Applebee’s is celebrating Veterans Day with a special menu from which veterans and military service members can choose a free entrée, according to a company press release. Veterans can choose from seven items, the press release says.

They include:

– 6 oz. Top Sirloin

– Double Crunch Shrimp

– Fiesta Lime Chicken

– Chicken Tenders Platter

– Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

– Oriental Chicken Salad

– Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Applebee’s restaurants asks that guests provide proof of military service to receive their free meal. The Applebee’s website asks that guests contact their local Applebee’s location for offerings at their location.

“At Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, we are eternally grateful for the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country,” the website says. “Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.”

Applebee’s Has Given Away More Than 10 Million Free Meals Over the Last 14 Years for Veterans Day

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/uU6s9TxKIr — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) August 30, 2021

Applebee’s began thanking veterans and active service members with free meals 14 years ago, according to a company press release. In that time, they have given away 10.3 million free meals for Veterans Day, the press release says.

“For 14 years and counting, Applebee’s restaurants across the country have served 10.3 million free meals in honor of our nation’s heroes, and this year is no different,” the press release says.

Guests who are veterans, active duty, reservists or National Guard members will also receive a $5 “bounce back card” to use toward dine-in, to go or delivery from Applebee’s over the following three weeks, the press release says.

“We’re honored to be able to give thanks to those who have served our country through our annual free meal offer at Applebee’s restaurants on Veterans Day,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President, according to the press release. “We have celebrated veterans and active service members with free meals on Veterans Day since 2008 and are pleased to add an extra gift with $5 toward their next meal.”

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie’s Parents, Christopher & Roberta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know