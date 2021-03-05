Here’s Why Social Media Thinks That a New Photo of Baby Archie Was Leaked

Twitter is aflutter after a friend of Meghan Markle‘s shared a series of photos, and one may have contained a view of Markle’s 22-month-old son, Archie.

In an effort to show support to Markle, who has been under criticism following claims that she bullied former staffers, according to the Daily Mail, Silver Tree uploaded a series of posts, including a variety of photos, to Twitter.

One of those photos, which has since been deleted, showed Markle sitting on a couch wearing a striped dress and a black fabric headband. A boy and a girl, likely siblings, were also seen sitting on the couch, playing in their pajamas. In between the couch and a coffee table was a young boy. Fans believe the child, who had his head down as he looked over at an open book, is Archie.

The child was dressed in stripes, not unlike Markle, and appeared to have a reddish tint to his hair.

Silver Tree, who is a director perhaps most well known for her work on the Netflix hit series Dead to Me, did not comment on the photo, nor did she confirm nor deny whether or not the child in the pic was Archie. Parade Magazine has reported, however, that the child in the photo is indeed Archie, adding that he has a “crazy resemblance” to his father, Prince Harry. The Express UK has also confirmed that the photo is of Archie in its report.

Fans Are Curious About the Photo of Markle & the 3 Children, Many Wondering Why it Was Deleted

Twitter is filled with speculation about the now-deleted Markle photo. Some fans truly believe that the photo featured Archie and that, perhaps, it was released by mistake. Others wonder if Silver Tree had permission from Markle to release the photo, but she later changed her mind. And other social media users are questioning whether or not the photo was even recent, or if it was taken before Archie was born.

“That is Archie you can see the features are the same. [Markle] will no doubt drop this friend now for this mistake,” wrote one social media user.

“Old photo and not Archie. Check the gap between her teeth which has now gone probably with veneers,” another tweeted.

“He does look cute, tho. He also has Thomas Markle’s nose so yes, it is Archie. Is the friend going to get Markled now?” someone else questioned.

There does seem to be some speculation that part of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is slated for Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, will be an official reveal of baby Archie in some capacity. Since the little one hasn’t been seen in quite some time, many people have been wondering if the Markle and Prince Harry would provide an update, and give the public an updated photo — at the very least — of their toddler.

“Oprah will be fizzing that her big reveal has gone boobies up and half the internet now knows what Archie looks like,” one tweet reads.

“Oprah’s big exclusive is falling apart,” another Twitter user wrote.

Silver Tree Shared Some Heartfelt Messages About Markle

This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly. She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers. pic.twitter.com/n7xSR9p3oN — Silver Tree (@silvertree77) March 5, 2021

As everyone seems to be focused on the new photo of Markle, Silver Tree’s messages about her friend appear to be getting lost.

“The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends- us before her,” reads Silver Tree’s first tweet about Markle on March 5.

“On her wedding day she checks in on me in the morning. It’s her day, the world is standing by, it’s a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. ‘You’ve come such a long way’ she says ‘Are you jet lagged?’ she says ‘I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready,'” reads another.

The post with the photo in question was completely deleted from Twitter and reposted a short while later. The photo with the young boy was replaced by one with Markle and a young girl, who may be Silver Tree’s daughter.

Silver Tree isn’t the only person speaking out on Markle’s behalf. Several people who have worked with her in the past, and some of her life-long friends have also released statements about the Duchess of Sussex, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” Markle’s Suits costar Patrick J Adams tweeted on March 5.

