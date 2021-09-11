Are Banks & the Stock Market Open or Closed on 9/11/2021?

Today is the 20th anniversary of September 11. On 9/11/2021, we remember the people who died in the terrorist attacks on the United States. But if you’re needing to do business today anyway, will the banks or stock market be open? Even though today is a day to remember those who are gone, it’s not a federal holiday. So most of these businesses, including the stock market, will be open.

Banks Will Be Open Today

Banks are going to be open today on September 11, 2021, since it’s not officially a federal holiday.

You can always call your local bank or financial institution just to be certain. But most major banks in the U.S. will be open.

Banks are typically closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr., Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth (starting in 2022), Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

September 11, also known as Patriot Day, is not on that list. It’s a national day of observance but it is not a federal holiday.

The Stock Market Is Open Today

The stock market is also open today on September 11, 2021. This includes Nasdaq and the NYSE.

The New York Stock Exchange observes all U.S. holidays. Holidays that the NYSE is closed on include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed on July 5 since the holiday falls on a Sunday), Labor Day, Thanksgiving (each market closes early at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26), and Christmas (where the holiday is observed on Friday, December 24 since the actual holiday falls on a Saturday.) Patriot Day (September 11) is not listed among those days.

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, Nasdaq’s U.S. Equity and Options Markets are also closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed on July 5), Labor Day, Thanksgiving (also with an early close on November 26), and Christmas (observed on December 24.) Nasdaq is open today on September 11.

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue every day of the week, including federal holidays.

September 11 Is Not a Federal Holiday

September 11 is a national day of observance but it is not a federal holiday. So there may be memorials and events taking place, but it’s not a designated holiday.

Federal holidays are rarely added. President Joe Biden signed a declaration this year recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth, a federal holiday. But prior to that, the last holiday approved was Martin Luther King Jr. day in 1983, CNN reported. This year, banks and the stock market were still open even though Juneteenth was a recognized holiday, because there wasn’t enough time to institute the changes. (Juneteenth was recognized just a couple of days before the holiday.) It’s not clear if the stock market will be open or closed on Juneteenth for 2022. The holiday isn’t currently listed on Nasdaq or NYSE’s calendars, but that could change.

