Are Cameran Eubanks & Her Husband Still Together Today?

Is Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks still married to her husband, Jason Wimberly? The answer is yes, the two are still going strong today.

During the past few months, there have been rumors swirling that Eubanks’ husband was cheating on her with another woman named Rebecca Leigh Wash. However, Eubanks has spoken out about the claims and has maintained that there is no truth to them. “It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud. I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn’t. @RebeccaWash is the victim here,” Eubanks said on her Instagram in May about the scandal, according to Us Weekly.

Wash has also spoken out against the claims on her Instagram page. According to Us Weekly, Wash wrote on Instagram, “I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of Cameran Wimberly of Southern Charm. I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television.”

Eubanks Often Posts Photos With Her Husband on Instagram

It seems like Eubanks is still as in love with her husband as ever. Eubanks shares a lot of photos of her husband and their family on her Instagram page. Most recently, on October 25, Eubanks shared a photo of her husband hanging out with their dog. In the caption, she wrote, “I go outside and find them like this. It truly is a love story for the ages.”

On June 21, Eubanks also posted a sweet photo of Wimberly with their young daughter for Father’s Day. Eubanks wrote in the caption, “Happy 45th Birthday AND Fathers Day to this special man. ❤️ We are infinitely blessed to have you in our lives.”

Wimberly Does Not Like to Be on Camera

Even though Wimberly doesn’t object to having his photo posted on his wife’s Instagram page, he doesn’t like appearing on Southern Charm, according to Bravo. In August 2019, Eubanks told Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast more about her husband and the show. “No, he has zero desire to be on TV,” Eubanks said, according to Bravo. “I always joke that he is just a normal person and most normal people don’t want to be in the spotlight. Does this mean I am calling myself crazy? Absolutely. We all have a bit of an ego. Jason doesn’t have one, which is part of the reason I love him so much. He’s the yin to my yang.”

However, Wimberly did end up making a small cameo during Season 6 of Southern Charm, according to Bravo. Eubanks told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 about the cameo ahead of season 6, “Jason makes a cameo this season. I wore him down. Jason is a very private, very quiet person, and I convinced him to come to a group event, and I told him there would be a lot of people. You know, it’s not going to be focused on you. So, I think it actually calmed his nerves and he actually shows up to something. So the viewers will get to see my husband.”

