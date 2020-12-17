Aretha Franklin Dead? Hoax Says She Died in 2020, But She Died Two Years Earlier

An article purporting that Aretha Franklin died in December 2020 is confusing some people on social media. Yes, the legendary Queen of Soul is dead. However, Aretha Franklin died in 2018.

An article dated December 16, 2020, announces, “Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dies at 76.” It further states, “Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. The legendary performer is perhaps most famous for her hit song ‘Respect,’ which she released in 1967. By the age of 18, she had secured a record deal and climbed the billboard charts. She was known as the ‘Queen of Soul’ by the late 1960s. In 2005, President George W. Bush honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

But wait a minute: Didn’t Franklin already die? Yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aretha Franklin Died at Her Home in Detroit in 2018

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

According to an article dated August 16, 2018 by CNN, Franklin passed away at her Detroit home at the age of 76.

At the time, President Barack Obama was among those paying tribute to her. “Aretha helped define the American experience,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

What was her cause of death? Pancreatic cancer.

The “official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit,” a family statement to CNN read.

Franklin’s family released a statement at the time confirming her death, saying, “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

That Didn’t Stop Some People From Falling for the Hoax

Why is @YahooNews JUST reporting Aretha Franklin’s death? She died in 2018. pic.twitter.com/RXc4ksKvzl — Lexi (@LexiLove1011) December 17, 2020

Some people fell for the hoax, offering tributes to Franklin on Twitter, as if she had just died. “RIP Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul,” wrote one.

“Please tell me Aretha Franklin didn’t pass away last night #QueenOfSoul,” another confused fan wrote.

Some people criticized the inaccuracy.

According to Biography.com, Franklin was a “Multiple Grammy winner” known for such hits as “Respect,” “Freeway of Love” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

The site explains, “A gifted singer and pianist, Aretha Franklin toured with her father’s traveling revival show and later visited New York, where she signed with Columbia Records. Franklin went on to release several popular singles, many of which are now considered classics.”

She had the honor of being the first woman inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. She was born Aretha Louise on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Biography.com, her parents were the Baptist preacher Reverend Clarence La Vaughan “C. L.” Franklin and Barbara Siggers Franklin, who was a gospel singer.

