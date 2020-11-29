The Challenge Star’s Baby Girl Starts Second Round of Chemotherapy

British reality star Ashley Cain, known for appearing on The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, shared that his family would be spending the next few weeks, including Christmas, in the hospital as his three-month-old daughter undergoes her second round of chemotherapy. His baby daughter was recently diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia, he shared, and she has been undergoing chemotherapy as they look for a bone marrow donor.

On November 20, Cain wrote that the family was home for a few days after his daughter’s first block of chemotherapy and regeneration period. He said, “Despite Azaylia being extremely poorly, the oncology department recommended we return home to get some well deserved home comforts and boost moral before she returns and goes into her 2nd block of chemotherapy.” He added:

This time at home was so important for us because once we return to hospital, we wont be leaving for months on end, as once we’ve found a donor for Azaylia (God Willing) she will undergo her bone marrow transplant period directly after her 2nd block of chemotherapy. This means we will be in hospital during Christmas and the foreseeable months afterwards.

On November 28, he posted an update to his nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram saying that they were back in the hospital and with “3 rounds of chemotherapy to start the weekend on her first day back.” Cain added, “She still smiles, she still has fun and she gives us hope and inspiration every day! #LetsGoChamp YOU GOT THIS!”

On October 9, Cain Announced That His Daughter Was Diagnosed With Leukemia & Has Updated His Followers on Her Progress Ever Since

Azaylia Diamond Cain was born to Cain and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, on August 10. The reality star posted about the moment on Instagram, “There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

While Cain has been mostly private about his relationship with Vorajee, he posted multiple pictures with Azaylia since her birth. On October 9, he shared the devastating news that the couple had received and wrote, “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

In a later update, he urged parents to trust their instincts and said they’d gone to the doctor three times only to be told their daughter’s condition wasn’t serious:

Each time they sent us away thinking our daughter had some normal routine baby problems. When in fact, her stomach wasn’t hurting because she had colic or was constipated… Her breathing wasn’t impeded because of a blocked nose… She actually had leukaemia not only in her bone marrow, but her stomach, her lungs AND her kidneys!

Earlier in November, Cain revealed that his daughter would need a bone marrow transplant to survive and several factors have made it incredibly difficult to find a donor. He urged his followers and friends to register as donors to help his daughter and others in the same situation.

Cain Was a Contestant on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ & Appeared on the U.K.’s ‘Ex on the Beach’

Prior to his reality TV career, Cain was a professional footballer who made his debut in 2008, playing for Coventry City and later playing for a series of other clubs including Mansfield and Tamworth, database website Soccerbase shows. After his football career ended due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Cain made the jump to reality TV.

The Brit first appeared on the first season of the U.K.’s Ex on the Beach as a main cast member. Following that appearance, he returned to the show twice as an ex, for its second season as well as the celebrity fifth season, the Daily Mail reported.

Cain joined the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, the 33rd season of the show, where he was matched with female competitor Kam Williams. The two were able to make it to the 9th episode of the show but were eliminated in the Wheel of Death elimination by Paulie Calafiore and “Ninja” Natalie Duran. Cain described his athletic background prior to his Challenge appearance: “I was a junior national athlete, held a national record and U.K. rank 1 status at 100m and 200m sprints. I was also a professional soccer player at the top level. So I have incredible stamina and speed, however I am now 17 stone (238 pounds) and purely a powerhouse.”

