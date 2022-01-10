Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Remember the Late Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are remembering their late television father. Known best for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the twins told Today in a joint statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

The former actresses split the role of Saget’s youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner, on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1987 until 1995. Given that they have quit acting, neither reprised their childhood role in the Netflix reboot, “Fuller House.”

The Cast of ‘Full House’ Paid Tribute to Their Late Co-Star

The Olsen twins are just the latest “Full House” stars to greive their former costar.

His eldest television daughter, DJ, was played by actress Candace Cameron Bure. She tweeted, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

She later added on Instagram, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Andrea Barber who is best known for the Tanner’s annoying neighbor Kimmy Gibler also paid tribute to the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” star. “This one hurts,” she wrote. “He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.”

She continued, “Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

His real-life and “Full House” best friends also paid tribute to Saget.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the ABC series, wrote on Twitter, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, shared a photo holding hands with his longtime friend. He captioned the Instagram post, ”I’ll never let go, brother. Love you.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Confirmed Saget’s Death

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

TMZ broke the news of Saget’s death, reporting he was found in his Orlando, Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause is currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the reports on Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” they tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget”

