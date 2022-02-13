Mila Kunis & Demi Moore’s Connections to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore appear in AT&T Fiber’s commercial for Super Bowl LVI.

The minute-long spot, entitled, “A Lot in Common,” shows both women walking to the stage to be named “Most Admired Alum” of their high school only for both to lose to an AT&T Fiber customer.





Moore says, “I had no idea we went to the same high school,” to which Kunis responds, “We have a lot in common.”

The tongue-in-cheek ad touches on both women’s shared alma mater – Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California – while not saying the obvious. Both women have been married to actor Ashton Kutcher.

This year’s Super Bowl will see the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

Moore & Kutcher Divorced in 2013

Despite a 15-year age difference, Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner party, People reported. The former couple went on to say “I Do” in 2005, but announced their split in 2011. They officially divorced in 2013.

In her 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” Moore claims their marriage was marred by infidelities and threesomes. She also recounted a miscarriage at 6 months which led her to abuse alcohol and Vicodin.

“Ah… We don’t hang out. You know. It’s all good, we don’t hang out,” Kutcher told Marc Maron on “WTF With Marc Maron” in 2020. “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years.”

The girls in question are Moore’s three daughters – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 – with first husband Bruce Willis.

“I loved them and I’m never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing,” the “Jobs” actor said on the podcast.

“At the same time, I’m not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect for Bruce and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he added. “So if they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not gonna force it upon them, but they all do and it’s great.”

Kunis & Kutcher Are Married With 2 Kids

Kunis and Kutcher met co-starring on “That ‘70s Show,” which ran from 1998 until 2006. But it was not until they reconnected in 2012 that the pair started dating. They got engaged in 2014.

“My first real kiss ever was with him on the show,” Kunis told W magazine ahead of her nuptials. She added, “And when ‘That ’70s Show’ had a prom, my date for the prom turned out to be my fiancé. We can honestly say that we went to prom together!”

Kunis told the publication, “​​We all get movie star crushes. I’m marrying mine.”

They got married in 2015 and together they share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood, 5.

After Moore’s memoir came out, an insider told People in 2019, “Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a strong and committed relationship. Neither is in favor of adverse publicity, but the book and Demi’s TV promotions didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond and love for each other and their children.”

