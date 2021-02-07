Are Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Still Together?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are quite the power couple. Kunis and Kutcher first met and became famous when they starred on the hit show That ’70s Show. The onscreen couple kept their offscreen relationship strictly platonic, but that all changed in 2012.

Kunis and Kutcher began dating in 2012, and they got engaged in February 2014. The couple tied the knot in July 2015. Six months later, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, in October 2014. Kunis and Kutcher completed their family with their son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher in November 2016.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years,” Kutcher said on The Howard Stern Show in 2017. “I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show.”

Kunis added that while they never dated during That ’70s Show, she never turned him down. “I did have a moment where I was like, ‘Well he’s handsome,'” Kunis said on on NBC’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist in 2018. “And for the first time in my life, I thought that Ashton was actually handsome.”

Fans Will Get to See Kunis & Kutcher Perform Together

Since their time starring on That ’70s Show, Kunis and Kutcher have kept their professional lives separate, for the most part. The two stars will star together on a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial airing Sunday, February 7.

“It’s so silly,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight on January 30. “Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad. And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

The 37-year-old actress explained that their family life in quarantine also helped them accept the commercial deal. “Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off,'” she shared with ET. “Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it,” she said with a laugh. “And I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!’…It was amazing!”

Kunis added, “Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency… We haven’t left each other. We’re in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house.”

Kunis Shared Details About Their Family Life During Quarantine

Just like the rest of the world, Kunis and Kutcher had to adapt their family’s lifestyle when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The couple rarely show photos of their kids, but they dished about family quarantine while virtually appearing on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in July.

“I am not a good teacher,” Kunis said, as recorded by People. “But my husband is fantastic at it. I think that’s something I’ve learned about you: You’re really good at explaining things.” Kutcher chimed in saying, “She can teach the kid how to ride a bike while cooking while being on a producer call at the same time. I don’t know how you pull that off. It’s amazing.”

