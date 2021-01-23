Aura Bora Drinks on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Husband and wife entrepreneurial duo Paul and Maddie Voge took their product, Aura Bora drinks, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the couple “presents their beverage line made from real herbs, fruits and flowers.” They were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about Aura Bora Drinks on Shark Tank:

1. Aura Bora Sparkling Water Includes Real Herbs

According to the company website, the Aura Bora sparkling water includes one-of-a-kind varieties and real herbs in order to use natural flavors.

“It turns out, when you combine real herbal extracts and sparkles, you get vivid flavors, floral aromas, and good feelings,” the website reads.

The website says that the taste is “heavenly” and unlike any other. It also states that the drink has a soft floral finish.

2. The Sparkling Water Comes in Five Flavors

At the time of writing, the Aura Bora sparkling water comes in five flavors, according to the company website.

The flavors currently available are cactus rose, peppermint watermelon, lavender cucumber, basil berry and lemongrass coconut.

The company also sells hats and t-shirts with their branding on it. They can also be purchased in a variety pack that comes with 12 cans, which includes two of each flavors plus two surprise cans.

3. The Creators Are a Husband and Wife Duo

Paul Voge and Maddie Voge are the creators of Aura Bora.

Paul Voge is the CEO of the company, according to his LinkedIn page. He has been working at the company since May 2019. He is also listed as the co-founder of Face2Face Masks and the SKU at Track 8.

Maddie Voge worked as a freelance copywriter for a company in Boulder, Colorado, according to the Denver Institute. She later started working at a tech company as a writer. The couple got married in 2016. She is now the co-founder and the creative director.

4. Paul Voge Drank a Lot of Sparkling Water Prior to Creating Aura Bora

According to The News Crunch, Paul Voge was not allowed to drink soda when he was growing up so he ended up drinking a lot of sparkling water, which he continued to do as he got older, and after purchasing a SodaStream, the founders decided to play around with new and exciting flavors.

“We happened to have all these herbs and botanicals in our pantry,” the couple said in a statement, according to Bev Industry. “One thing led to another, and Aura Bora was born. It turns out that when you combine real herbal extracts and sparkling water you get vivid flavors, floral aromas and a more natural taste.”

They added, “Finally, consumers can enjoy beverages tailor-made to their palates. Sparkling water aficionados find solace in an escape from the norm.”

5. The Company Launched in January 2020

Aura Bora launched in January 2020 and has since been expanded to 200 retailers across the United States as of six months after their launch. The packaging has been a large part of that.

“Having worked in the creative field for years, I knew our cans could be tributes to the ingredients inside them,” Maddie Voge told Bev Industry. “The colors, landscapes, and cheeky haikus on each can help Aura Bora jump off the shelves the first time, and the taste sells the product each time thereafter.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the Voges get a deal from the Sharks.

