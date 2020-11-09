Austen Kroll Weighs In on Kathryn Dennis’ New Relationship

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis has a new man in her life, and he just happens to have a similar last name as one of her other ex-boyfriends. Dennis made her relationship with Chleb Ravenell Instagram official on October 24, and the two even spent Halloween together.

Before making her relationship official, the 29-year-old mom had been keeping it under wraps. “They’ve been dating a few months now,” a source told People in July. “They have good chemistry together.” The source added, “He’s met the kids and is good with them.”

Dennis’ new boyfriend isn’t related to her ex-boyfriend and father to her two children Thomas Ravenel. Chleb Ravenell was a wide receiver on the Western Michigan University football team and is currently a product specialist at Apple, according to People.

A ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member Isn’t Too Sure About Their Relationship

Kathryn Dennis’ Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll opened up about his feelings on the new relationship, and he may know him better than other cast members. “He literally was just, like, a model for me in my beer shoot,” Kroll told Us Weekly on November 4. “I had a buddy come in town, like, to take pictures, you know, for Trop Hop and called him up. I was like, you know, come do this [with me].”

The 33-year-old Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder added that Chleb Ravenell is, “a great guy.” Kroll also explained that the new boyfriend has been around the Southern Charm friend group for awhile, according to Us Weekly.

“Does this come at like the perfect timing for Kathryn? You know? Yes, yes it does,” Kroll told Us Weekly. “But you know, I haven’t really been around them much together. But we all know the same people and we all know his, like, close friends who are close friends with her and close friends with him and hear things.” He added, “So we’ll see on — you know — the verdict is out on that one as well.”

The Southern Charm star noted that Dennis and Ravenell were friends before they started a romantic relationship. “Then the pandemic, probably, pushed them together,” Kroll told Us Weekly. Kroll continued saying that one of Dennis’s friends is dating Ravenell’s brothers, so she began to hangout with him more.

Many ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Are Taken

Kathryn Dennis may be the newest Southern Charm cast member to show off her relationship, but she isn’t the only one. Many of Southern Charm’s notorious bachelors and bachelorettes are off the market. Shep Rose has been dating 26-year-old Taylor Ann Green since earlier this year. Green made her Southern Charm debut on the season premiere on October 29 on Bravo.

Craig Conover has also settled down with a lady. The 31-year-old Bravo-lebrity hasn’t been seriously dating anyone since breaking up with longtime girlfriend and former Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo – until now. New Southern Charm cast member Leva Bonaparte hinted that Conover might be settling down for the long-run. Bonaparte told Us Weekly that out of all the current Southern Charm cast members, Conover is most likely to get married next. “I’ve met his current woman friend and, yeah, she’s really sweet, really beautiful, very quiet,” Bonaparte told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 27. “I think that’s what Craig needs.”

As for the other Southern Charm cast members, things remain complicated. Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy dated during season 6 of the show, and they have continued dating on-and-off for over two years. Most recently, LeCroy posted a TikTok video with Kroll. During the Southern Charm season premiere, the two were back together and going strong. But previews for the rest of the season hint at new cast member John Pringle trying to go for LeCroy.

