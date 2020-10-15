‘The Masked Singer’s’ Baby Alien Is…

At the end of The Masked Singer’s Group B playoffs that aired Wednesday, October 14, the Baby Alien received the lowest number of votes and was unmasked. Find out who was under there, what you need to know about him, and what the clues meant below, but be warned of spoilers.

STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE RESULTS.

The Baby Alien Is…

Mark Sanchez: Playoff Highlights

Mark Sanchez was revealed as the Baby Alien after his performance of “Its Time” by Imagine Dragons landed him the lowest number of votes.

When he was revealed, Nick Cannon hilariously shouted, “EVERYBODY WAS WAY OFF!”

“We thought you were some superstar comedian,” said Cannon. “Not just your comedic timing … but the puppetry! When did you become a puppet master?!”

In case you don’t know who Sanchez is, he’s a former NFL quarterback. He played from 2009 to 2018 for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Washington Football Team. Sanchez is apparently an avid musical theater fan. The Tony Award clue was in reference to him presenting at the 2010 Tony Awards. And the hot dog was about his sideline moment where he ate a hot dog during a game.

The panel’s first impression guesses from the first time Baby Alien performed were hilarious. Jenny McCarthy said Ralph Maccio at first, but she later changed her guess to Nick Kroll. Ken Jeong’s first guess was Matt LeBlanc, but later changed his guess to Freddie Prinze Jr. Robin Thicke’s first guess was Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, but he changed his guess to Jason Biggs. Nicole Scherzinger’s first guess was David Schwimmer, but she changed hers to comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. Finally, guest judge Joel McHale guessed Eric Bana.

Said He Loved Sharing This Experience With His Son

Baby Alien Performs "Faith" By George Michael

“Sharing this experience with my little man, he knows the words to “Faith” now, he knows the words to “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons. It’s been fun,” said Sanchez. He has a 3-year-old son whom he said was the main reason for his retirement from the NFL. He told the New York Post that he’s been enjoying his gig as an ESPN college football analyst.

Tonight, the clues were talking about being roasted and showed the Baby Alien squirting sunscreen while on the beach. He also grilled a hotdog and encountered a great white shark. And his on-stage clue was a toy fire truck.

In the first episode where he performed, the clues included the Baby Alien saying, “I’m a friendly UFO unless of course, you are my foe. If my competition thinks I look innocent, then Houston, they have a problem!” He also had clues about looking to the stars, and there were some serious Ferris Bueller hints going on.

So far, the celebrities revealed on The Masked Singer season four include Busta Rhymes, Mickey Rourke, Brian Austin Green, and now Mark Sanchez. Who will be unmasked next?!

