Bam Margera Hospitalized With COVID: Is ‘Jackass’ Star Dead or Alive?

Bam Margera has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is on a ventilator. However, Margera is not dead. The “Jackass” star is alive.

TMZ broke the news on December 9, 2022, that Margera was hospitalized with COVID. According to TMZ, he is being treated in ICU.

Margera is 43 years old. “It would be _awful_ if Bam Margera died young, just awful,” a fan wrote on Twitter as word spread.

Another wrote, “@BAM__MARGERA is invincible! Get well soon, Bammer! ✊”

Margera’s social media accounts had not yet commented on his illness, as of December 9, 2022. His Twitter page describes him as “Jackass, pro skateboarder, daredevil. Bam Margera is FF Unstoppable. Managed by Bam & Friends.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Margera Has Pneumonia But His Condition Is Stable

According to TMZ, Margera is in the hospital because he has pneumonia. However, his condition is stable, the entertainment site reported.

He has “a very serious case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19,” TMZ reported. According to TMZ, he was hospitalized earlier in the week.

Margera recently completed drug rehab. He last posted on Instagram five days before news broke about his hospitalization for COVID and pneumonia. A week before he posted about a screening in Yonkers, New York.

He attended a concert in Pennsylvania on December 6, 2022, according to his Facebook page.

In August, Margera’s Family Posted a Statement About His Health on Instagram

Margera’s family posted a statement about his health in August 2022 to Instagram. It read:

Bam is currently in treatment and we are helping him with his social media while he focuses on his recovery. We are his family who love and communicate with him to collaborate on his content and updates.



With much appreciation, we thank his former healthcare guardian, @limafromaura, for all she contributed.



Thank you to everyone for your support during this wild ride. With Heart – The Margera Family 💜

His family confirmed that Margera struggled with “mental health and addiction.” In 2018, he received jail time for drunk driving, according to Page Six.

Margera Is Married to Wife, Nicole Boyd

In 2021, Margera’s wife Nicole Boyd filed for custody of their son even though she did not file for divorce, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that she was asking the court to require that a monitor be present when Margera had visitation. At that time, the pair had been married for eight years.

They share a young son together named Phoenix Wolf. Margera posted an Instagram photo showing him with his son on November 21, 2022.

People offered prayers for Margera on Twitter. “@BAM__MARGERA – Praying for your all-around recovery, Bro!!” wrote one. “You were such a big part of my early teen years, and, I just wanna see you as energetic and healthy, as you once were.”

“He has been struggling over the years. Hope he recovers,” wrote another fan.

