Are Banks Open or Closed on the Labor Day 2021 Holiday?

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you needed to do any banking today, you’ll have to stick to your online accounts because banks and credit unions are closed. Most private banking institutions generally follow the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, which always closes down for national holidays.

Electronic Bank Transfers Won’t Go Through Until Tuesday

If you need to transfer money between accounts or make payments today, keep in mind that the transactions won’t be completed until tomorrow. As AARP explains, “electronic bank transfers are routed through the Federal Reserve, so they don’t advance on holidays when the Fed is closed.”

The Federal Reserve further clarifies on its website that it helps to manage the transactions that Americans conduct every day, even if shoppers don’t realize it’s happening. The government explains on the website: “The Federal Reserve plays a key role in processing small-value electronic credit or debit transfers, such as direct deposits of payroll or recurring bill payments.” The site adds: “Services like the Federal Reserve’s Fedwire Funds and Fedwire Securities services help to process large-value financial transactions among businesses, banks, and individuals.”

If you need to talk to a bank teller or other employee, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday. All major banks are closed for Labor Day. The only exception might be small branches located inside major retail establishments. My Bank Tracker, for example, notes that while PNC Bank is closed, “select supermarket branches” may be open.

According to Banks.org, the major banks that have their physical locations shut down today include:

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris Bank

Capital One Bank

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Comerica Bank

Fifth Third Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Bank

Huntington Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

People’s United Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

SunTrust Bank

TD Bank

Union Bank

Wells Fargo

Woodforest Bank

Surveys Show a Majority of Americans Prefer Online Banking

Most Americans handle their regular banking needs online, anyway. Approximately 89% of Americans with existing bank accounts primarily manage their finances online and through apps, according to Business Insider.

Consumer Affairs also cited a study by Provident Bank that pointed to the increasing popularity of mobile banking. Only 20% of those surveyed said they preferred to go to a bank’s physical location. The majority said they preferred digital alternatives.

Online-only banking has also grown significantly since the pandemic started. In July 2020, Forbes cited a Cornerstone Advisors survey that found 14.2 million Americans used digital-only institutions as their primary banks, like Chime, Dave and Ally.

