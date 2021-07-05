Are Banks & the Stock Market Closed on the 5th of July 2021 Holiday?

Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year, so what does that mean for banks’ schedules on Monday, July 5? For many federal workers, the day after the 4th of July is a holiday when the Fourth falls on a Sunday. Is this the case for banks and the stock market too? In general, yes, expect banks to be closed today on July 5, 2021. The stock market is also closed today.

Banks Will Be Closed Today

Traditionally, banks are closed on the Fourth of July. Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, federal institutions will be observing the holiday today on Monday, July 5. This means that banks will be closed for two days in a row and resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 6.

Of course, you can always call your local bank or financial institution just to be certain. But most major banks in the U.S. will be closed. Of course, self-serve ATMs will still remain open, as they do any time a bank is closed.

The Federal Reserve has the 4th of July on its list of observed federal holidays, according to its website. It notes that the “Board of Governors is closed on July 5, 2021.” The site also notes, “For holidays falling on Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices will be closed the following Monday.”

This applies to the Fourth of July, which fell on a Sunday this year. As a result, all Federal Reserve offices are closed today.

Banks are typically also closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr., Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth (starting in 2022), Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The Stock Market Is Closed Today

Because the 4th of July is a federal holiday, but it fell on a Sunday, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today in observance.

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, other holidays when Nasdaq is closed include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Good Friday, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (also with an early close on November 26), and Christmas (observed on December 24.)

The New York Stock Exchange observes all U.S. holidays. Other holidays that the NYSE is closed on are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (each market closes early at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26), and Christmas (where the holiday is observed on Friday, December 24 since the actual holiday falls on a Saturday.)

The stock market will reopen for regular hours tomorrow.

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue as usual today. Cryptocurrencies can be bought or sold any time of the day or night, and are not paused to observe any holidays like the stock market does.

So although both banks and the stock market are closed today for the holiday, they will all resume regular hours on Tuesday, July 6.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and variant news