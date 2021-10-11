Are Banks & the Stock Market Open or Closed on Columbus Day Today?

Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is observed this year on Monday, October 11, 2021. Since it is a national holiday, you may be wondering if banks and the stock market will be open or closed in the United States today. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring that today will also be observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, AP News reported. However, this does not affect what is open or closed today.

Most Banks Will Be Closed Today

According to The Federal Reserve, Columbus Day is one of the major bank holidays for which their banks are closed to give employees the day off, according to its website. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all banks will be closed too.

It notes that the Federal Reserve System observes Columbus Day (October 11) and also observes New Year’s Day, the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

American National Bank‘s 2021 schedule indicates that while the Federal Reserve is closed on October 11, the American National Bank itself will remain open on Columbus Day.

Go Banking Rates reported that Columbus Day is a holiday for “most banks,” although TD Bank is also an exception and will be open today.

But most banks are going to be closed, including Chase Bank. Go Banking Rates also noted that banks that will be closed today include Amarillo National Bank, Ameris Bank, Bank of America, Bank of the West, BB&T, Eastern Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Horizon Bank, HSBC, KeyBank, M&T Bank, PNC Bank, Regions, Santander Bank, SunTrust, Synovus, Union Bank, USAA, and Wells Fargo. U.S. Bank, however, will have most of its locations closed, but some branches might still be open.

While most banks will be closed today, there are a few exceptions. If you’re not sure, call your local bank to find out.

The Stock Market Will Be Open on Columbus Day

While the stock market (including NYSE and Nasdaq) is typically closed for most major holidays, it’s open for Columbus Day on Monday, October 11, 2021.

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, holidays when Nasdaq is closed include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Good Friday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close on November 26), and Christmas (observed on December 24.)

The New York Stock Exchange observes most U.S. holidays. Holidays that the NYSE is closed on are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving (each market closes early at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26), and Christmas (where the holiday is observed on Friday, December 24 since the actual holiday falls on a Saturday.)

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue as usual today and on every other holiday. Cryptocurrencies can be bought or sold any time of the day or night, and are not paused to observe any holidays like the stock market does.

