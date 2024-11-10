‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Posts Big Update

“Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown has shared an update on his living situation after moving out of Alaska.

In June 2023, the reality star announced his decision to move to Washington State. Then, on November 7, 2024, he revealed that he’s moved in with his brother, Gabe Brown.

“Hey. Wanted to do an update to let y’all guys know what we’re up to,” Bear Brown said in a video posted to his Instagram feed. “So, as you know, we made it back to Washington. We are actually staying with Gabe and his little wolf pack in a rent house that’s big enough for both of our packs to gather, but it is only a temporary plan,” he explained.

He went on to say that he’s planning to “save up to buy a piece of property” of his own. “Hopefully that property is going to be in Alaska and that is definitely what we are shooting for,” he added.

The cast of “Alaskan Bush People” rose to fame when the show premiered back in 2014. The 14th and final season of the show aired in 2022.

Fans of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Are Hoping Bear Brown Finds His Way Back to Alaska

Shortly after Bear Brown uploaded his video to Instagram, fans took to the comments section to let him know that they support his move back to Alaska.

“The Browns Return to Alaska!! We need to see this. Always enjoyed following your family. Good luck guys,” one person wrote.

“Yassss back to Alaska. Home is where the heart is,” someone else said.

“I lived in Alaska years ago and my heart aches for it! It sure calls you back! I hope your dreams come true and you get your land and homes for your family,” a third comment read.

“Praying for you guys to get the property you all love in Alaska and God will give wisdom and His perfect timing for it all to come together. God willing. Blessings and hope and love to all the family,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Bear Brown Lost His Home to a Fire in 2020

As for why the Browns left Alaska to begin with, the decision was made when matriarch Ami Brown was diagnosed with cancer. The family moved to an estate in the North Cascade Mountains in Washington, which made travel to Los Angeles for Ami’s cancer treatments easier, according to Distractify.

Ami Brown is still alive despite being given a 3% chance at survival following her lung cancer diagnosis.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” she told People magazine in 2017.

Her husband, Billy Brown, died in 2021 following a seizure.

After moving to Washington, the Browns’ home caught fire and was completely destroyed.

“We suffered a devastating lost yesterday, a fire swept through our mountain, our home! The lost seems to be great! It’s still burning! I’ll keep everyone posted! God bless,” Bear Brown captioned an Instagram post in August 2020.

From there, he moved to Texas with wife Raiven, and their three sons, River, Cove, and Everest. Now, they’re back in Washington and have their sights set on The Last Frontier.

