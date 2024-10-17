All About Liam Payne’s Only Son, Bear Grey Payne

Liam Payne had one son named Bear Grey Payne, who was born in 2017. Bear was Payne’s only child.

According to E! News, Payne “shares 7-year-old son Bear Grey Payne with his ex Cheryl Cole.”

Payne and Cole met while she was a judge on “The X Factor” while Payne, a former member of “One Direction,” competed on the show, People reported. They later broke up.

Here’s what you need to know about Liam Payne’s son:

1. Liam Payne Posted That Bear’s Birth Was ‘My Favorite Memory,’ Reports Say

According to TODAY, Bear was born in 2017.

Payne thanked fans for their support after Bear’s birth. “Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial ❤ It really means a lot,” he wrote on X.

Payne also posted about Bear’s birth on his Instagram page, according to People, but the post is no longer visible.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Payne, then 23, wrote on a photo showing him holding Bear, People reported.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true,” he said of Cheryl, according to People. “We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

2. Liam Payne Explained on a Talk Show Why He Named His Son Bear

Payne explained to talk show host James Corden how he chose his son’s name.

Corden joked that Payne promised to name his son after him, James. He asked where the name came from.

Payne said, “When he was born, one of the midwives said, he had this thing,” and then Payne made a growling sound on the show to demonstrate the noise the baby made. He said the boy had fluid in his lungs.

The child was being checked over, and there were “10 doctors” who came in the room and he was told there was nothing wrong with him, Payne told Corden, adding, “He just makes a lot of noise.” So then he became “Bear,” said Payne on the show.

He was “humongous” and lived up to his name, said Payne of the boy.

3. Liam Payne Shared a Photo of His Son Looking at Him on a Billboard Last March

In March, Payne shared a photo to his Instagram page of his son looking at a billboard with Payne on it.

“I want to be on a billboard one day daddy 🐻 ❤️” he wrote.

“Forever your number 1 fan! What a moment for him!! Xx,” a fan wrote. The picture showed Bear from behind.

4. Liam Payne Split From Son Bear’s Mom a Year After His Birth

Payne and Cole did not stay in a relationship long after their son was born.

Payne announced the couple had broken up in an X post in 2018.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” he wrote.

5. Liam Payne Said He Always Wanted to Be a ‘Young Dad,’ a Report Says

Payne spoke about fatherhood to People Magazine in 2018.

“I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn’t really expect that I’d ever be in this place,” he told People.

“When I’m at home, I’m a dad. Then when I [work], I see all these crazy things. I’ve been going by Dada Montana,” Payne told people.