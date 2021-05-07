BeerMkr on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Aaron Walls and Brett Vegas took their company, BeerMkr, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “a pair of entrepreneurs from Boulder, Colorado, think they have a good idea brewing with their all-in-one beer making device.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you should know about BeerMkr on “Shark Tank”:

1. BeerMkr Claims to Be the World’s First Automatic Beer-Brewing Machine

According to the company website, BeerMkr is the world’s first automatic beer-brewing machine that anyone can use.

The machine uses a three-tier system that includes a BrewTub, BrewBag and a WasteBag. The BrewTub is completely sealed why the beer is brewing, which keeps out debris and regulates temperature.

The BrewBag protects beer from oxygen and has ports on both the top and the bottom to allow for wort to enter and waste to leave. The bag is what is used to transport the beer.

The WasteBag, as the name would suggest, collects the waste from brewing beer.

2. BeerMkr Uses a Closed System to Brew Beer

According to the website, BeerMkr uses a closed system to brew and ferment beer, which helps to eliminate the risk of contamination and oxidation of the beer.

“When fermentation is complete, simply transfer your BeerBag of clean beer into the BEERTAP,” the website reads. “No need to rack and expose your beer to harmful bacteria and oxygen.”

A new bag for the beer and a new bag for the waste is shipped with every kit, meaning that there will be no cleaning and reusing of the bags between cycles.

3. The Whole Process is App Controlled

The BeerMkr App can be used to check on beer while it’s brewing and keep track of the entire process, according to the company website. The app will notify customers if it’s time to pitch yeast or dry hop, and it also sends push notifications if the beer needs to be checked on.

The BeerMkr itself has an array of sensors, which is what allows the app to work. The sensors report back to the cloud, allowing the beer-making process to be kept under supervision.

The sensors have built-in CO2 monitoring that makes it so the system can automatically move between phases at the correct temperatures.

4. There Are Over 13 Brews Available

At the time of writing, there are over 13 MkrKit brews available. The kits contain a pre-made recipe that creates craft brewery-quality beer. There are also options to DIY your own beer or customize the Maker Kits.

The current featured MkrKits are the Jurassic Ale, an American Amber Ale that has notes of caramel, nuts, and a toasty flavor, and the Future IPA, which is a hop-forward fruity beer. There are also beers called the Squeaky Kolsch, the Ghost Wheat, the Redwood IPA and the Chubby Stout.

The MkrKits are sold in four-packs or six-packs. Four MkrKits can be purchased for $59, while the six-pack sells for $89. Each makes one gallon of craft beer.

The BeerMkr and BeerTap can be purchased online for $579.00. Extra BeerTaps can be purchased for $119.

5. BeerMkr Recently Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign

BeerMkr launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2018 and then went around trade shows to sell their products.

Now, the company launched a campaign on StartEngine. The campaign is an equity crowdfunding campaign, and it has already raised over $129,000. At the time of writing, the price per share is $8.97 with the minimum investment being at $197.34. The company, according to StartEngine, is listed at an $18 million valuation.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if BeerMkr gets investment from one of the sharks.

