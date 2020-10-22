Aesha Scott Spotted with New Man

Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott is officially off the market. Scott made her relationship Instagram official on July 11. The Second Stewardess posted a selfie in Colorado with her new boyfriend – Scotty Dobbo – and wrote as the caption, “This guy though” with two pink heart emojis, as seen below.

The Bravo star revealed that the two met in high school, but he was a year older than her. “We always had a bit of a crush on each other,” she told Bravo Insider. Scott laughed that because he was friends with her brother, she was off limits. Dobbo continued to pursue Scott, as he direct messaged her and the two began chatting. Two weeks prior to COVID-19 lockdown, Scott decided to visit him in Colorado.

Scott – a New Zealand native – planned to visit Dobbo in Colorado for just a short trip, but things quickly escalated into a relationship.After she spent some time with him, the two decided to take an adventurous three-month road trip. Instead of staying in hotels or bed and breakfasts, the couple opted to live together in a remodeled ambulance.

“He lives in an old ambulance that he’s converted,” Aesha said, according to the Daily Dish. “I love it, and I think it’s been really cool as well because obviously it’s not normal to spend that much time with someone when you first start a relationship. We’re in a van, so we’re together 24/7. So I feel like it made us super closer very quickly.”

While Scott likes the setup in a temporary manner, she said she’s excited to live in a real house after the trip. “When we go back to Breckinridge, I think he’ll probably stay in his ambulance,” she said, per the Daily Dish. “But I said to him, ‘I’m bloody moving into a house,’ because there’s no f–king way I could do a rocky mountain winter in our ambulance. I’d just be miserable.”

Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup Didn’t Last

During season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean – and her first time on the show – Aesha Scott struck up a romance with fellow castmember Jack Stirrup. The two immediately hit it off with their raunchy sense of humor and banter between one another. The two started as just friends, but when Stirrup got the courage to ask her out, they quickly started being more than friends.

The couple ended the season together and appeared to have a hopeful future. Just like other Below Deck boat-mances, relationships get tested when they arrive on land. When asked about their relationship, Stirrup and Scott had contradicting stories. “No, we split up,” Stirrup said, according to the Daily Dish. “To be honest, when I got home, I just thought it was a bit of a forced situation, and it wasn’t reality. I thought about it all and called it a day.”

Scott disagreed with Stirrups version saying, “We left the boat, and then he was like, ‘Oh, I really want you to come to London with me and meet my family.’ But then he’s like, ‘Don’t book a ticket ’til I’ve gone to this wedding, because we’ve got family staying, and it’s really busy, and I don’t know what date we’ll have a room for, but still come,'” per the Daily Dish.

She continued, “And then the next thing I know, because I noticed that his then — I didn’t realize — suddenly girlfriend again, was watching my Instagram Stories. So I went and looked at her Stories, and I see that she’s on the f****** train with him to the wedding and at the wedding with him. And I was just like, ‘Holy s***, how can you be this f****** mean to someone?’ It was just such a stab in the back,” according to the Daily Dish.

Aesha Scott & Jack Stirrup Don’t Keep in Touch

Aesha Scott confirmed that things didn’t end well between she and Jack Stirrup. After Scott figured out that he was still seeing his ex-girlfriend, she called him to end things. Stirrup confirmed that he had also been seeing his ex-girlfriend while still dating Scott.

“Oh, I was so hurt,” she said the Daily Dish. “I was so pissed off. Like, really, really hurt, just because I knew that we weren’t gonna be anything, you know, because I didn’t want him to be my boyfriend. I knew that we weren’t right. Like, we clicked so well, but I just knew that we weren’t right. But we still had such a strong friendship.”

Scott continued to the Daily Dish, “And so I was gonna do it the adult way and go see him in London and in person be like, ‘We’re not really gonna do this, right? Let’s just be friends.’ He was kind of thinking the same thing, but instead of being an adult about it, he was a coward, which he knows he is. He knows that he is. And so instead he just went home and couldn’t face it.”

Since their messy breakup, Scott and Stirrup have said they don’t keep in touch. Scott told the Daily Dish that their mutual Below Deck Mediterranean friend Travis Michalzik told her, “He [Stirrup] feels really, really bad about it and wants to get in touch and apologize and let me be angry at him.” Stirrup also told the Daily Dish, “I’d like to be [friends], but obviously it’s a hard situation to be in, isn’t it?”

